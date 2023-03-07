Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindalco Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
414.55 INR   -0.49%
03/07INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on steep Fed rate hike fears
RE
03/07INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on rate fears after Powell's testimony
RE
03/01Strong Manufacturing Data from China Pushes Indian Equities to End Higher Midweek
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on steep Fed rate hike fears

03/07/2023 | 11:55pm EST
BENGALURU, March 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking a slide in global equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the likelihood of steep rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The Nifty 50 index shed 0.11% to 17,693.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.12% to 60,146.41 as of 10:19 a.m. IST.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage information technology shedding 0.7%.

The slide in the IT sector, which earns a significant share of its revenue from the United States, comes after Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, in which he said strong economic data raised the possibility of prolonged and higher-than-expected interest rate hikes.

"Whatever respite Indian markets had over the last two sessions is over after Powell's hawkish commentary," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Global markets fell after his comments, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 1.82%.

The probability of a 50 basis point increase in the federal funds target rate at the March meeting has now risen above 70%.

The semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony will continue on Wednesday.

Thirty-one of the Nifty 50 constituents logged losses with Hindalco and IT stocks falling the most.

Most of the Adani group stocks, however, extended gains after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners' $1.87 billion investment in the conglomerate on Thursday.

"Foreign investors turning buyers in Indian equities over the last three sessions and the easing of concerns over Adani group are the only silver-linings for our markets," Arihant Capital's Gandhi said.

The group's flagship Adani Enterprises added over 3% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

Gail India advanced nearly 3.5% after the company announced it will consider an interim dividend for FY2023 in its board meeting on March 13. ($1 = 82.2100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 5.51% 1982.85 End-of-day quote.-48.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.65931 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.18214 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.72649 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.05342 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
GAIL INDIA LIMITED 2.11% 111.3 Delayed Quote.13.53%
GQG PARTNERS INC. 0.00% 1.485 Delayed Quote.6.45%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.49% 414.55 End-of-day quote.-12.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012182 Delayed Quote.1.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.60984 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
NIFTY 50 -0.12% 17683.35 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
SENSEX BSE30 0.69% 60224.46 Real-time Quote.-1.01%
SILVER -0.60% 19.964 Delayed Quote.-11.58%
Analyst Recommendations on HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 2 135 B 26 042 M 26 042 M
Net income 2023 105 B 1 285 M 1 285 M
Net Debt 2023 399 B 4 869 M 4 869 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,72x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 922 B 11 242 M 11 242 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 414,55 INR
Average target price 533,29 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Vilas Tathavadkar Chief Technology Officer
Geetika Anand Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-12.40%11 272
NORSK HYDRO ASA9.52%15 686
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED28.92%13 004
ALCOA CORPORATION22.10%9 576
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD26.47%6 123
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672