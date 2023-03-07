INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on steep Fed rate hike fears

BENGALURU, March 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on
Wednesday, tracking a slide in global equities after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the likelihood of
steep rate hikes to tackle inflation.
The Nifty 50 index shed 0.11% to 17,693.50, while
the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.12% to 60,146.41 as of 10:19
a.m. IST.
Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high
weightage information technology shedding 0.7%.
The slide in the IT sector, which earns a significant
share of its revenue from the United States, comes after
Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, in which
he said strong economic data raised the possibility of prolonged
and higher-than-expected interest rate hikes.
"Whatever respite Indian markets had over the last two
sessions is over after Powell's hawkish commentary," said Anita
Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.
Global markets fell after his comments, with the MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
losing 1.82%.
The probability of a 50 basis point increase in the federal
funds target rate at the March meeting has now risen above 70%.
The semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony will
continue on Wednesday.
Thirty-one of the Nifty 50 constituents logged losses with
Hindalco and IT stocks falling the most.
Most of the Adani group stocks, however, extended gains
after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners' $1.87
billion investment in the conglomerate on Thursday.
"Foreign investors turning buyers in Indian equities
over the last three sessions and the easing of concerns over
Adani group are the only silver-linings for our markets,"
Arihant Capital's Gandhi said.
The group's flagship Adani Enterprises added over
3% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer.
Gail India advanced nearly 3.5% after the company
announced it will consider an interim dividend for FY2023 in its
board meeting on March 13.
($1 = 82.2100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)