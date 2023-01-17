Advanced search
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-16
487.95 INR   +1.04%
01/17INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers
RE
01/11Indian Equities Close Flat as Investors Await Domestic, US Consumer Price Data
MT
01/11Hindalco Industries to Raise Up to INR7 Billion from Bond Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers

01/17/2023 | 11:09pm EST
BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian stocks climbed in early trade on Wednesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by foreign investors turning net buyers of domestic shares after offloading funds in their longest selling streak in six months.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 18,079.40 as of 9:23 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.10% to 60,716.53.

Foreign institutional investors snapped their seventeen-day sales run, purchasing 2.11 billion rupees ($25.85 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday. They had sold shares worth 246.51 billion rupees ($3.02 billion) since Dec. 23.

Domestic valuations are not cheap after India outperformed major global benchmarks last year, and with China reopening its borders, funds are being reallocated to those markets where valuations are relatively attractive, analysts have said.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index added 4.33% in 2022, while the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe slumped 19.8%.

Sustained gains in shares, however, will be seen if foreign investors continue to allocate funds to the market.

Metal stocks in domestic trading advanced 1%, the most among other sectors. Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel rose 2% and 1.8%, respectively, to be among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 so far. ($1 = 81.6300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.04% 487.95 End-of-day quote.3.11%
NIFTY 50 0.31% 18110 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
NIFTY 500 0.20% 15426.85 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
SENSEX BSE30 0.94% 60655.72 Real-time Quote.-0.30%
TATA STEEL LIMITED -0.50% 119.35 End-of-day quote.5.95%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 057 B 25 205 M 25 205 M
Net income 2023 113 B 1 390 M 1 390 M
Net Debt 2023 376 B 4 613 M 4 613 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,43x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 1 074 B 13 166 M 13 166 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 487,95 INR
Average target price 531,29 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Vilas Tathavadkar Chief Technology Officer
Geetika Anand Secretary & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.11%13 024
NORSK HYDRO ASA6.22%16 063
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED17.17%11 624
ALCOA CORPORATION20.10%9 663
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD10.83%5 527
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672