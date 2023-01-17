INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian stocks climbed in
early trade on Wednesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by
foreign investors turning net buyers of domestic shares after
offloading funds in their longest selling streak in six months.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 18,079.40 as of
9:23 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.10% to
60,716.53.
Foreign institutional investors snapped their seventeen-day
sales run, purchasing 2.11 billion rupees ($25.85 million) worth
of equities on a net basis on Tuesday. They had sold shares
worth 246.51 billion rupees ($3.02 billion) since Dec. 23.
Domestic valuations are not cheap after India outperformed
major global benchmarks last year, and with China reopening its
borders, funds are being reallocated to those markets where
valuations are relatively attractive, analysts have said.
The blue-chip Nifty 50 index added 4.33% in 2022, while the
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe slumped
19.8%.
Sustained gains in shares, however, will be seen if foreign
investors continue to allocate funds to the market.
Metal stocks in domestic trading advanced 1%,
the most among other sectors. Hindalco Industries and
Tata Steel rose 2% and 1.8%, respectively, to be among
the top gainers on the Nifty 50 so far.
($1 = 81.6300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru;
Editing by Janane Venkatraman
)