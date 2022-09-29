Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindalco Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
360.55 INR   -3.48%
01:29aINDIA STOCKS-Metals, energy lift Indian shares higher; cenbank actions eyed
RE
09/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end near two-month lows on fears of global recession
RE
09/28Indian Indices Continue Losing Streak; Hindalco Industries Tops Losers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Metals, energy lift Indian shares higher; cenbank actions eyed

09/29/2022 | 01:29am EDT
BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday after six consecutive sessions of losses, boosted by gains in beaten down metals and energy companies, with investors eyeing initiatives from central banks to allay fears of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.6% to 16,948.50 as of 0511 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.5% to 56,864.11.

Global equities staged a partial comeback after Britain's central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise the market in an attempt to dampen investors' concerns of a contagion across the financial system.

"Thursday's bounce has more to do with UK's measures and positive global cues. Some amount of short squeeze also can happen due to the expiry day," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Investors were likely positioning ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision on Friday, when the central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates, analysts said.

"More than rate hikes, the commentary of the RBI will also be very essential," Gandhi said, adding that sharp correction in the markets has made valuations look "attractive."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net 27.72 billion Indian rupees ($340.5 million) worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors purchased 25.44 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

FIIs have sold nearly 106.97 billion rupees worth Indian equities so far into the week until Wednesday, NSE data showed.

The Nifty metals index rose 2.5% after losing nearly 7% this week as of Wednesday, while the energy index gained 1% after falling nearly 5%.

Hindalco Industries was the top Nifty 50 gainer, rising 3.5%, while Asian Paints the top loser, falling 2.5%.

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose as much as 5.6% after the company said it will consider an issue of bonus shares. ($1 = 81.4060 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED -2.81% 3470.85 Delayed Quote.2.59%
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED 3.10% 1316.1 Delayed Quote.-38.66%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED -3.48% 360.55 End-of-day quote.-24.19%
Analyst Recommendations on HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 2 005 B 24 533 M 24 533 M
Net income 2023 121 B 1 482 M 1 482 M
Net Debt 2023 361 B 4 420 M 4 420 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,57x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 794 B 9 711 M 9 711 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 360,55 INR
Average target price 527,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Vilas Tathavadkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-24.19%9 711
NORSK HYDRO ASA-17.38%10 917
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-37.36%9 021
ALCOA CORPORATION-40.87%6 243
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD73.82%5 232
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672