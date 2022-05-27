IT stocks drive Indian shares higher, Hindalco jumps on strong earnings

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose 1% on
Friday, driven by gains in information technology stocks, as
investor sentiment improved across the globe thanks to strong
retail earnings outlooks in the United States and waning
concerns about overly aggressive rate hikes.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.98% to
16,329.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.99% to
54,791.78. Both the indexes were trading up 0.7%, as of 0440
GMT, and set for a second straight weekly gain.
Most major Nifty sub-indexes climbed on Friday, led by a
2.85% rise in IT stocks. Pandemic-favourite
technology stocks have recently come under pressure, with the
Nifty sub-index down nearly 10% so far in May and set for an
eighth straight weekly fall.
Technology stocks led the post-pandemic rally in India, as
well as the fall, said Harendra Kumar, managing director at
Elara Securities.
"Technical support comes in after some correction and that's
one factor at play," he said.
Soaring inflation, supply-chain issues and the hit from the
Ukraine war will bring an end to the growth boom India's IT
services industry enjoyed during the pandemic, J.P.Morgan
analysts had warned earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Asian shares extended overnight global gains,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rising 1.5% in early trade on the back of strong
results from regional tech firms.
In India, aluminium and copper manufacturer Hindalco
Industries rose as much 4.7% and was among the top
gainers on the Nifty 50 index after its March-quarter profit
after tax doubled from a year earlier.
Banking stocks also advanced and lent support to the Nifty
50. Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the
top two gainers, rising more than 3% each.
Among the few losers, non-banking financial company Muthoot
Finance slipped 9.7% after it posted a fall in its
March-quarter profit.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
