Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindalco Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
447.10 INR   -2.22%
03:03aIndia bucks global trend with robust copper demand this year
RE
11/15Hindalco Industries : News Verification
PU
11/14Hindalco reports second quarter FY23 results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India bucks global trend with robust copper demand this year

11/17/2022 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI/HANOI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India is set to be one of the world's fastest growing copper markets in 2022, bucking the trend of softening demand expansion elsewhere, including top consumer China, amid a slowing global economy.

Despite the global downturn, India's economy is humming across manufacturing to infrastructure and property sectors, as pent-up demand post the COVID-19 pandemic, rising income and a series of government policies have boosted consumption.

Refined copper consumption in India during January-August this year jumped 45% from 2021 to 435,466 tonnes, outpacing 4% growth globally and a 5% uptick in China in the same period, World Bureau of Metal Statistics data showed.

"Copper demand is back to pre-COVID levels," Satish Pai, managing director at metal maker Hindalco Industries told Reuters.

"We see a robust domestic growth trajectory driven by revival in housing demand, automation and shift towards e-mobility (including railway electrification and metros) and a strong pipeline of renewable energy and infrastructure projects."

While its copper usage is dwarfed by China's, which made up for 55% of the world's demand for the red metal last year, India's surge may result in consumption reaching a record this year, illustrating the strength of the country's economic rebound after COVID.

Copper's main consumers include the property sector, home appliance makers and green energy transition industries such as electric vehicles, solar and wind power plants.

"We are not seeing any sort of noticeable slowdown," Pai told a post-results press conference on Nov. 11.

Hindalco reported record high copper metal and copper rod sales during the first half of financial year 2022/2023, or April-September.

Strong copper demand in India was underpinned by growing domestic end-use market amid urbanisation and industrialisation and government's stimulus measures, said Wood Mackenzie analyst Bhavya Laul.

"(The government's) production-linked incentive scheme for white goods which also incentivises air conditioner copper tube production is attracting investments," she said.

Growing capacity and utilisation rates at wire rod plants, including Hindalco's Ryker plant and a new factory developed by Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, will also boost consumption, Laul added.

Wood Mackenzie forecast India's refined copper consumption in 2022 to expand by over 15% from a year earlier to around 620,000 tonnes, and the annual growth rate is seen averaging at more than 12% during 2022-2027.

That is compared to a projected 0.7% increase in global refined copper consumption this year, and an average annual global growth of 2.5% during 2022-2027, Laul said.

INDIA ECONOMIC BOOM

India's economy grew 13.5% in the second quarter, its fastest pace in a year, driven by expansion in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The country's factory activity, which has been consistently expanding since July last year, picked up speed in October, with firms hiring workers at the fastest pace in nearly three years.

Growth in consumer spending rose nearly 26% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, more than double from 12.3% in January-March, government data showed.

"We are seeing a post-COVID boom across most of the consumer driven sectors," said Snehdeep Bohra, a director at Fitch Ratings in India.

"Sale of home appliances has been strong since COVID and that is consistent with rising income levels of the middle class," he said, adding that demand for consumer durables will grow significantly over the next few years.

Import duties on copper fabricated products also supported domestic semis production, which consumes refined copper, Wood Mackenzie's Laul said.

Cheaper copper prices - down some 23% since its record high hit in March - also encouraged market participants to pick up orders and projects again, said an India-based refined copper consumer.

However, the Indian refined copper market is not in shortage due to rising domestic production and a surge of imports from Japan, which has a free trade agreement with India, the person said.

India's primary copper refining capacity is seen growing to 1.6 million tonnes in the near term, from around 1 million tonnes now, according to the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.49% 3956.45 End-of-day quote.131.57%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED -2.22% 447.1 End-of-day quote.-5.99%
All news about HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
03:03aIndia bucks global trend with robust copper demand this year
RE
11/15Hindalco Industries : News Verification
PU
11/14Hindalco reports second quarter FY23 results
AQ
11/14Indian Indices Open Week in Red; Hindalco Industries Jumps 6%
MT
11/14Hindalco Industries' Consolidated Profit Slides in Fiscal Q2; Shares Jump 5%
MT
11/13Indian miners seek higher import tax on aluminium, zinc, copper products
RE
11/11Transcript : Hindalco Industries Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/09Indian Indices End Lower; Hindalco Industries Drops 5%
MT
11/08Hindalco Industries : Novelis Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 - Investor Presentation
PU
11/08Hindalco Industries : Novelis Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 025 B 24 858 M 24 858 M
Net income 2023 115 B 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net Debt 2023 371 B 4 554 M 4 554 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,63x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 984 B 12 085 M 12 085 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 447,10 INR
Average target price 516,43 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Vilas Tathavadkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.99%12 085
NORSK HYDRO ASA5.38%15 076
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-28.31%9 778
ALCOA CORPORATION-17.41%8 707
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD85.81%5 464
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672