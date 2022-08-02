Log in
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
423.90 INR   +2.10%
12:34aIndian shares edge lower to track broader market
RE
07/29Indian Indices Close in Green for Third Straight Day; SBI Life Insurance Soars 9%
MT
07/25HINDALCO INDUSTRIES : Insider Trading - Others
PU
Indian shares edge lower to track broader market

08/02/2022 | 12:34am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, after four straight sessions of gains, weighed by metal stocks amid a weaker Asian market over recession worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.34% at 17280.55, as of 0347 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.25% to 57,968.04.

Domestic equities slipped as oil prices extended losses from the previous session, heightening investor fears of a recession due to weak manufacturing data in China, Europe and the United States. [O/R] [MKTS/GLOB]

Meanwhile, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament on Monday the country will not slip into recession or stagflation, after opposition parties raised concerns about rising inflation and its impact on the economy.

In domestic trading, the Nifty metal index fell 1.2% and was the worst performing sub-index. If the losses hold, it is set to snap four straight sessions of gains.

Cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd rose over 2% after the company late on Monday reported a 38% year-on-year jump in quarterly profit.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 2.10% 423.9 End-of-day quote.-10.87%
ITC LIMITED 0.96% 310.65 Delayed Quote.38.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 99.16 Delayed Quote.33.05%
NIFTY 50 -0.70% 17223.55 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
SENSEX BSE30 0.95% 58115.5 Real-time Quote.-0.24%
WTI -0.60% 93.197 Delayed Quote.29.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 892 B 23 968 M 23 968 M
Net income 2022 136 B 1 727 M 1 727 M
Net Debt 2022 431 B 5 465 M 5 465 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,00x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 943 B 11 946 M 11 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Hindalco Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 423,90 INR
Average target price 508,85 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Vilas Tathavadkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.87%11 946
NORSK HYDRO ASA-6.42%13 798
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-33.87%10 566
ALCOA CORPORATION-18.97%9 156
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD64.25%4 793
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672