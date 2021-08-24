Log in
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 08/23
407 INR   +0.82%
Indian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval

08/24/2021 | 06:35am BST
BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock indexes rose on Tuesday, driven by metal shares after a recent correction, with sentiment aided by a full U.S. approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

By 0507 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.26% each, at 16,539.15 and 55,700.99, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index rebounded after four sessions of losses to climb as much as 2.55%, led by a 2.8%-3.2% gain among Vedanta, Hindalco, and Steel Authority of India.

Energy company GAIL rose as much as 5.1% after the Indian government, in a program aimed at boosting infrastructure spending and spurring economic growth, said it plans to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years. This includes already built gas pipelines and roads, among others.

"If implemented effectively, the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) will help target two birds with one stone — fund crucial infrastructure projects yet keep fiscal consolidation plans on track without compromising on capex allocations," Radhika Rao, senior vice president at DBS Bank, said in a note.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, tracked a bounce on Wall Street after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"The approval has definitely impacted sentiment. Investors are also hoping the U.S. will not taper pandemic-related stimulus at a Federal Reserve symposium later this week, as cases continue to rise in that country," said Sumit Pokharna, vice president research, at Kotak Securities.

Among other shares, Maruti Suzuki fell as much as 1.25% after the country's antitrust regulator on Monday fined it 2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.

Home loan company Aptus Value Housing Finance and chemicals-maker Chemplast Sanmar fell about 2% each in their debuts. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAIL INDIA LIMITED 3.66% 146.05 Delayed Quote.14.24%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.82% 407 End-of-day quote.69.23%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.42% 6814.65 Delayed Quote.-10.77%
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED -3.27% 115.2 End-of-day quote.55.47%
VEDANTA LIMITED 2.48% 280.5 Delayed Quote.69.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 701 B 22 950 M 16 735 M
Net income 2022 106 B 1 424 M 1 038 M
Net Debt 2022 442 B 5 963 M 4 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,51x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 905 B 12 216 M 8 909 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindalco Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 407,00 INR
Average target price 517,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Pradip K. Banerjee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED69.23%12 216
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED63.14%14 011
NORSK HYDRO ASA40.29%12 688
ALCOA CORPORATION78.35%7 047
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-11.54%4 622
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD60.28%4 331