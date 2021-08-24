Indian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock
indexes rose on Tuesday, driven by metal shares after a recent
correction, with sentiment aided by a full U.S. approval for a
COVID-19 vaccine.
By 0507 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and
the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.26% each, at
16,539.15 and 55,700.99, respectively.
The Nifty Metal index rebounded after four
sessions of losses to climb as much as 2.55%, led by a 2.8%-3.2%
gain among Vedanta, Hindalco, and Steel
Authority of India.
Energy company GAIL rose as much as 5.1% after the
Indian government, in a program aimed at boosting infrastructure
spending and spurring economic growth, said it plans to monetise
$81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years. This
includes already built gas pipelines and roads, among others.
"If implemented effectively, the National Monetisation
Pipeline (NMP) will help target two birds with one stone — fund
crucial infrastructure projects yet keep fiscal consolidation
plans on track without compromising on capex allocations,"
Radhika Rao, senior vice president at DBS Bank, said in a note.
Asian stocks, meanwhile, tracked a bounce on Wall Street
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full
approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and
BioNTech.
"The approval has definitely impacted sentiment. Investors
are also hoping the U.S. will not taper pandemic-related
stimulus at a Federal Reserve symposium later this week, as
cases continue to rise in that country," said Sumit Pokharna,
vice president research, at Kotak Securities.
Among other shares, Maruti Suzuki fell as much as
1.25% after the country's antitrust regulator on Monday fined it
2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices
related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.
Home loan company Aptus Value Housing Finance and
chemicals-maker Chemplast Sanmar fell about 2% each in
their debuts.
