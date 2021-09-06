Log in
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
Indian shares near record highs on Reliance gains, firm Asian markets

09/06/2021 | 01:48am EDT
BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares hovered near record highs on Monday, as heavyweight Reliance Industries scaled a peak and Asian markets jumped after a disappointing U.S. jobs report raised hopes of continued economic support by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.30% at 17,375.50 by 0509 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.32% to 58,318.56. Both the indexes rose more than 3.50% in their second straight week of gains last week.

"The (Indian) equities at the moment have taken cues from how the rest of Asian market has responded to the U.S. jobs data which has not shown the strength required for taper or an interest-rate hike; that is now positive for the Indian market," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd was the top gainer, rising as much as 3.8% to a record high. The stock is set to climb for a fourth straight session.

The company said on Friday its unit invested 3.93 billion rupees ($53.81 million) in Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

The Nifty Energy index, which rose 4.97% last week, was a top gainer among other sub-indexes, climbing 1.05%.

Among other stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services added as much as 5.5%. The company said on Friday it saw a reduction in non-performing asset contracts during the last month as customer cash flows improved.

In the broader Asian markets, shares edged higher as a weak U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. ($1 = 73.0320 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.90% 460.9 End-of-day quote.91.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.44% 71.66 Delayed Quote.40.81%
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 2.00% 168.6 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
NIFTY 50 0.31% 17379.8 Delayed Quote.23.90%
NSE -1.25% 15.8 Real-time Quote.28.46%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.81% 2457.3 Delayed Quote.20.31%
WTI -0.39% 68.429 Delayed Quote.44.70%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 702 B 23 310 M 23 310 M
Net income 2022 106 B 1 448 M 1 448 M
Net Debt 2022 442 B 6 050 M 6 050 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 1 025 B 14 045 M 14 041 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,4%
Technical analysis trends HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 460,90 INR
Average target price 518,54 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish P. Pai Managing Director & Executive Director
Anil Kishan Kumar Malik President, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Praveen Kumar Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Pradip K. Banerjee Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED91.64%14 045
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED106.20%18 245
NORSK HYDRO ASA56.05%14 727
ALCOA CORPORATION104.82%8 822
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL4.81%5 475
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD71.05%4 760