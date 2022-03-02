Indian shares slump over 1% on GDP miss, Ukraine crisis

BENGALURU, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares slumped more than 1% on Wednesday after data showed the country's economic growth missed estimates, while heightened uncertainty surrounding Ukraine and surging crude oil prices kept investors on edge.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.31% at 16,574.20, as of 0511 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.58% to 55,356.94, as markets resumed trading after a holiday.

"The sentiment is biased towards being bearish currently. Mainly the developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis will be the guiding force for markets today. Rising crude prices are also adding to the headwinds," said Yesha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities.

India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising crude prices will accelerate domestic inflation while also widening the country's current account deficit.

For Nifty 50, there is a resistance placed around 16,800 levels and until there is a clear breakout above this level, a cautious-to-bearish outlook should be maintained, Shah added.

The country's economy expanded 5.4% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, according to data released after market hours on Monday, missing economists' forecast of a 6% growth.

Oil prices rose above $110 a barrel on Wednesday, their highest since early July 2014, as sanctions on Russian banks hampered trade finance for crude shipments.

Nifty's metal index and energy index were among the top performers, rising 4.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Aluminum producer Hindalco Industries was the top gainer in the Nifty 50, rising 6.8%, as commodity prices soared on Ukraine crisis.

Shares of Coal India rose up to 6.5% after the miner said https://bit.ly/3vvjWBe coal production for February stood at 64.3 million tonnes, an increase of 3.9% from a year-ago period.

Mahindra and Mahindra climbed more than 2% after the automaker said https://bit.ly/3tjLo25 domestic passenger vehicle sales in February were at 27,663 units, soaring 80% from last year.

Nifty's financial services sector index, the private bank index were among the top losers, slipping more than 2.5%.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)