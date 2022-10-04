London Metal Exchange ducks Russian sanctions pressure: Andy Home

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - It's clear the London Metal
Exchange (LME) isn't going to be rushed into any decision on
whether to continue accepting Russian metal against its
contracts.
A discussion paper on the possibility of suspending Russian
brands is "an option currently under active consideration," it
said. But the exchange hasn't actually decided yet whether to
issue such a paper.
Given the LME's protracted rule-making process - a
discussion paper followed by a consultation paper followed by
legal notice - there seems little prospect of an imminent change
in the status of Russian metal.
The LME has already tweaked its rules slightly to abide by
the limited government sanctions on Russian metal in the wake of
the Kremlin's self-styled "special military operation" in
Ukraine.
Metals players choosing to impose their own sanctions,
so-called self-sanctioning, could have a much larger impact on
Russian flows of aluminium, copper and nickel next year but it
will be the market itself that determines whether the exchange
needs to adjust its delivery rules.
LIMITED OFFICIAL SANCTIONS
Government sanctions against Russia have largely spared its
base metals producers.
The European Union prohibited the import of Russian lead in
April, prompting the LME to suspend the warranting of the "FRGT
PB985R" brand produced by Fregat LLC. Luckily, LME stocks of
such metal were zero at the time.
The British government's imposition of a 35% penalty duty on
Russian imports of aluminium, copper, lead and nickel
necessitated a suspension of Russian-brand deliveries to LME
warehouses in the country. Luckily again, there was no Russian
metal in either Liverpool or Hull at the time.
Export flows from Rusal's aluminium smelters and
Nornickel's nickel and copper mines have been left
untouched even as the oligarchs behind them have been hit by
sanctions.
Western policy-makers have been wary of repeating the
mistake of 2018, when temporary sanctions on Rusal roiled both
physical supply chains and exchange pricing.
SELF-SANCTIONING SOCIETY
Voluntary self-sanctioning, however, could be a much bigger
issue.
Many physical buyers have continued accepting Russian metal
this year, the lack of official sanctions providing legal cover
for honouring existing contracts.
However, entering into a new 2023 supply deal with a Russian
entity is a very different thing and several large aluminium
users such as Novelis, a division of Hindalco Industries
and Norsk Hydro's extrusions unit have
already said they won't take Russian material.
The scale of the potential boycott is difficult to assess.
Most 2023 supply contracts tend to be concluded around LME Week,
the industry's annual get-together which will start on Oct. 24
this year.
But who is and isn't going to buy Russian metal was
evidently the hot topic at Fastmarkets' aluminium conference in
Barcelona last month.
MARKET OF LAST RESORT
Rusal, which accounts for around 6% of global aluminium
production, maintains that it's business as usual in terms of
negotiating 2023 contracts and that it has no intention of
dumping large amounts of metal into the LME warehouse system.
That, though, is the fear, not just among aluminium traders
but also in both nickel and copper markets, where Russian supply
is equally significant.
If metal can't be channelled down traditional sales
channels, there will at the very least be a supply bulge before
alternative markets can be found.
Financing metal stocks is already challenging as banks
navigate fast-changing currency and interest-rate markets.
Financing unsold Russian metal would be harder still with many
banks also voluntarily self-sanctioning.
It's easy to understand why market participants are starting
to sketch out a scenario of mass deliveries to the market of
last resort.
It's happened before. LME aluminium stocks mushroomed after
the global financial crisis and by March 2013 there were 2.5
million tonnes of inventory in the system categorised as Eastern
European or former Soviet Union.
DISCOUNTED PRICING
The potential problem facing the LME is that a deluge of
Russian metal into its warehouse network would shift the basis
of exchange pricing from global to Russian.
Since Russian metal is already trading at discount to LME
prices, the logical outcome would be for LME pricing to reflect
that discount to the "real" price.
It wouldn't be the first time such a dislocation has been
created by the LME's deliverability rules.
Consider the long warehouse load-out queues that dogged the
aluminium market in the middle of the last decade. They caused
the LME price to trade at a cost-of-queue discount to the
physical market, manifest in soaring physical premiums and a
split in the "all-in" price.
The LME aluminium market wasn't disorderly in the way that
the exchange uses the word to denote a breakdown in trading such
as in nickel earlier this year. But it wasn't orderly in terms
of the larger supply-chain.
Neither the aluminium market nor the LME needs a repeat of
this sorry saga, which attracted both a slew of negative
headlines and the unwelcome interest of U.S. regulators.
KEEPING THE POWDER DRY
That said, the LME is right to kick the Russian can down the
road.
Right now, we don't know how big a problem the
self-sanctioning movement poses for Russia's metal producers.
The answer will only emerge gradually over the next few weeks as
buyers lock in contracts for next year's shipments.
Even then, we won't know how easy or hard it will be for
Russian operators to divert exports into other markets, China
being just one obvious destination.
It's possible that physical flows will simply reconfigure
and there will be no need for physical deliveries to LME
warehouses.
It's also possible that the official sanctions net might
tighten, particularly if U.S. and European policy-makers see
consumers turning away from Russian supply anyway.
There's a lot of variables at work here and the LME is in a
difficult position if it tries to pre-empt government sanctions
using its own "orderly market" regulations
Best, maybe, to think about asking the entire market about
its views on whether to suspend Russian metal.
At some stage.
