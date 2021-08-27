Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindalco Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500440   INE038A01020

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500440)
Metal stocks drive Indian shares to record high ahead of Fed Chair's speech

08/27/2021 | 09:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at a record high on Friday, as metal and infrastructure stocks rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index, which hit an all-time high during the session, closed 0.41% higher at 16,705.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.31% at 56,124.72 points.

Both indexes are on track to clock their fourth consecutive monthly gain in a market flush with liquidity, as the country ramps up its COVID-19 immunization program.

Global shares held steady near record highs as investors caught their breath ahead of a much-anticipated speech by the U.S. Fed chief that could give clues about when the central bank will start tapering its bond-buying programme. [MKTS/GLOB]

In Mumbai trading, the rate-sensitive Nifty Bank index ended up 0.03% after falling as much as 0.73%, as the market hoped for a definite sense of direction from the long-awaited Fed speech.

The Nifty Metals index recorded its first weekly gain in three, closing 1.63% higher, helped by strong gains in aluminium producers.

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd and National Aluminium Co were up 3.3% and 7.9% respectively, after China's Xinjiang region imposed output limits on five aluminium smelters.

Shares of engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd jumped as much as 4.4% to 1,666.70 rupees after brokerage Motilal Oswal raised its target price on the stock to 1,950 rupees.

The Nifty Pharma index snapped its two-day losing streak to close 1.38% higher.

Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd closed 2.7% higher after the country's air safety regulator cleared Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect on Thursday.

A deadly attack in Afghanistan on Thursday, which killed scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops, also weighed on global sentiment.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.56% 423.85 End-of-day quote.76.24%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 0.12% 1595.25 End-of-day quote.23.90%
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED -3.07% 78.9 End-of-day quote.83.06%
SPICEJET LIMITED -0.77% 71.05 End-of-day quote.-25.17%
