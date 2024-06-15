The board of directors of Hindprakash Industries Limited at its meeting held on June 15, 2024, Accepted the resignation tendered by Ms. Apeksha Vyas (DIN: 09469295), from the post of Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company with effect from closing of the business hours of June 15, 2024. Resignation due to personal reasons. Ms. Apeksha Vyas has been associated with the Company since January 20, 2022.

Subsequent to appointment and resignation in the Board of Directors of the Company, approval of Board is accorded for reconstituting various committee/s of the Company with effect from June 15, 2024, as below: Audit Committee: Mr. Rushabh Shah as Chairman; Mr. Jitendra Kumar Sharma as Member; Mr. Santosh Nambiar as Member Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Mr. Rushabh Shah as Chairman; Mr. Jitendra Kumar Sharma as Member; Ms. Shivani Pathak as Member. Stakeholders Relationship Committee: Ms. Shivani Pathak as Chairperson; Mr. Rushabh Shah as Member; Mr. Sanjay Prakash Mangal as Member.