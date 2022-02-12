Hinduja Global : Amendment to AOA/MOA 02/12/2022 | 12:42pm EST Send by mail :

February 12, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relation Dept. "Exchange Plaza", P. J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 532859 Symbol: HGS Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Alteration of Capital Clause V of Memorandum of Association ('MOA') Dear Sirs, With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform that the Members of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited ('the Company') through Postal Ballot have by way of an Ordinary Resolution, approved the amendment in Clause V to the MOA of the Company as stated in the Postal Ballot Notice dated January 6, 2022. With this, amended Clause V of the MOA of the Company is as under: "V. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 80,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighty Crores) divided into 7,98,50,000 (Seven Crores Ninety-Eight Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 1,50,000 (One Lakh Fifty Thousand) 1% Participatory Redeemable Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each with power to increase or reduce the Capital of the Company and to divide the shares in the Capital for the time being into several classes and to attach thereto respectively such preferential, deferred, qualified or special rights, privileges or conditions as may be determined and to vary modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges or conditions in such manner as may for the time being be provided by the Articles of Association of the Company and as may be provided under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013." You are requested to take the above information on record. Thanking You. For Hinduja Global Solutions Limited Narendra Singh Company Secretary THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956 COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF $ HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED The name of the Company is HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED . The Registered office of the Company will be situated in the State of Maharashtra. The Objects for which the Company is established are: THE MAIN OBJECTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE PURSUED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS INCORPORATION ARE :

1. To construct, install, operate, design, fabricate, purchase, sell, import, export, trade, engineer, assemble, service, repair, exploit, convert, turn to account, rent out, maintain or in any other manner exploit, or deal in audio, video and / or date signal broadcasting, transmission and / or reception systems / networks or part/s thereof which may include but shall not be limited to wired / wireless Cable TV Systems, Satellite Television Channels, Entertainment Channels in all languages, Educational Channels, Microwave Multichannel Distribution Systems (MMDS), MDS, Fibre Optic Systems, Laser Beam Systems, SMATV, Telephony, Personal Cellular Systems (PCS), data transmission / receptions by utilizing, using, hiring, chartering, renting or in any other manner exploiting Satellite Transponders, Satellite Transmission / reception, processing of video or any other kind of signals for audio and visual communications for information / education / entertainment purposes. *1a. To carry out and undertake all activities, business, etc relating to Information Technology (IT), Information Technology enabled Services (IteS), Business Process Outsourcing, Knowledge Process Outsourcing, Call Centers and for that purpose to set out all facilities and infrastructure etc in India and abroad. *1b. To develop, implement, manufacture, convert, alter, modify, export, import, purchase, sell or lease and otherwise deal in hardware, software and allied equipment including for Computer Aided Design/ Computer Aided Manufacturing/ Computer Integrated Manufacturing and Telecommunications and to install or hire computer and allied equipment and to run or conduct bureau of computer services and in particular to develop, design, programme, conduct feasibility studies and to act as advisors, consultants, retainers, trainers in all capacity and all matters and problems relating to management, marketing in India and abroad. *1c. To manufacture, develop, import, export, buy, sell, distribute, repair, convert, alter, modify, take or let on hire, lease and otherwise deal in all kinds of electronic articles, products and devices and their accessories, stores, spare parts, components, assemblies, and all kinds of instruments, apparatus, appliances, software and gadgets, and used for in connection with any of the aforesaid in India and abroad. Inserted vide Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 31 st March, 2006. Change of name of Company from HTMT Technologies Ltd to HTMT Global Solutions Ltd w.e.f. 12.03.2007. $ Change of name of Company from HTMT Global Solutions Ltd. to Hinduja Global Solutions Limited w.e.f 24.12.2008. *1d. To act as Internet Service providers to its subscribers subject to approval of Department of Telecommunications (DOT) / Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) /other authorities as may be approved by the Government from time to time and to construct, install, operate, service, repair, exploit, convert, turn to account, rent out, maintain or in any other manner exploit or deal in audio, video and/or date signal broadcasting, transmission and / or reception systems / or networks or part /s thereof which may include but shall not be limited to wired / wireless Cable T.V. systems, satellite Television Channels, Entertainment Channels in all languages, Educational Channels, Microwave Multichannel Distribution Systems (MMDS), MDS, Fibre Optic Systems, Laser Beam System, SMATV, Telephone, Personal Cellular Systems (PCS), Data Transmission / Receptions by utilizing, using, hiring, chartering, renting or in other manner exploiting satellite Transporters, Satellite Transmission/Reception, Processing of Video or any kind of signals for Audio and Visual communications for information/education/entertainment purposes in India and abroad. *1e. To carry out and undertake all activities, business, etc relating to E-commerce and for that purpose to set out all facilities and infrastructure etc in India and abroad. OBJECTS INCIDENTAL OR ANCILLARY TO THE ATTAINMENT OF MAIN OBJECTS :

2. To apply for, take out, obtain, purchase or otherwise acquire, import, trade, sell, export, lease, rent out and turn to account any copyrights of movies / programmes / serials in all languages, licences, concessions, patent rights or any other rights or any inventions, privileges, trade marks or secret processes which may be capable of being used for the purpose of the company and to use exercise, develop or grant licences in respect of, or otherwise turn to account the property, right or information to acquire and to spend money in experimenting and testing and improving or seeking to improve any patent rights, inventions, discoveries, process or information of the company or which the company may acquire or propose to acquire. 3. To carry on the business of producing, financing or promoting the production of cinematographic films, T.V. serials, dramas, musical programmes., orchestras, plays, cultural programmes, benefit show, exhibitions, entertainment and educational programmes and symposiums of all kinds and / or to purchase, take on lease / hire, import or otherwise acquire all kinds of rights, copyrights of cinematographic films (exposed) T.V. serials, programmes for distribution, exhibition and screening, transmitting, exploitation through any or all the media available in any territory of the world or in any way deal with the said rights and / or to purchase or otherwise lawfully acquire, construct, promote, run and maintain cinema theatres, screening and transmitting stations, halls and auditoriums for hiring / leasing out or otherwise for exhibiting / screening, transmitting such films, serials, programmes or for staging various types of programmes as may seem advantageous from time to time and or build, construct, buy and promote laboratories, studios and audiovisual equipments for processing of cinematographic films as well as to acquire, construct and manage factories and plants and machineries for the manufacturing of raw (unexposed) film and / or deal in raw (unexposed) film. Inserted vide Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 31 st March, 2006. 2 To collect, organize for collection, authorize, direct any person / company to collect, subscribe, solicit advertisements / commercials and, or pay revenues, subscription charges, service charges for any coded / uncoded Satellite / Cable T.V. Channels, telephone services, telecom services / data communication services and to do all kinds of business in the fields of advertising in audiovisual, press, hoardings, exploitation of any free / pay Satellite and Cable Channels / programmes. To carry on the business of producing, commissioning., acquiring, exporting all kinds of programmes, movies, T.V. Serials, commercials etc. in all languages and setting up of studios with all facilities with equipment such as cameras, records, players, modulators, amplifiers, convertors, transmitters, light / sound equipments etc. for the purpose of making, producing programmes, movies etc. and for exploiting the same through the medium of Satellite, Cable, television, theatres, cassettes, disks, and / or any other format / medium. To install, operate, rent out or in any other manner exploit or deal in video signal broadcasting, transmission and reception systems, which may include but shall not be limited to wired cable systems, STV, MDS and MMDS by utilising,using, hiring, chartering, renting or in any other manner exploiting DBS, SMATV, fibre optic system, satellite transponders, satellite transmission, reception, processing of video or any other kind of signals. To apply for, tender, purchase or otherwise acquire any contracts, sub- contracts, licences and concessions for or in relation to the objects or business herein mentioned or any of them and to undertake, execute, carry out, dispose of or otherwise turn to account the same. To acquire and take over as a going concern by purchase of, or on lease, and to undertake, to carry on the whole or any of the business together with the goodwill and trade name, property rights and liabilities of any person or persons, firms or any company carrying on any business, any part or the purposes of which is within the objects of the company or which the company is authorised to carry on or possessed of property suitable for the purpose of the company and to pay for the same by shares, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, cash or otherwise, and to conduct and carry on or liquidate and to wind up any such business. To buy, sell, plant, cultivate, produce, prepare, treat, repair, alter, manipulate, exchange, hire, import, export, dispose of and deal in raw materials, intermediaries, accessory, parts spares, tolls, components which may be required for the purposes of business which the Company is expressly or by implication authorised by this memorandum to carry on. To purchase, construct, take on lease or tenancy or in exchange, hire, take options over or otherwise acquire any estate, lands, buildings, easements or other interests, rights in immovable properties and hold, develop, work, cultivate, deal, grant concessions, licences, privileges, claims, leases, options, which may appear to be necessary or convenent for the business of the Company and to sell, lease, mortgage, hypothecate or otherwise dispose of or grant rights over any immovable property belonging to the Company. To offer and to enter into contracts and agreements for services in connection with the undertakings of designing, engineering, fabricating, experimenting in any part of the world, of any process, equipment, device and for that purpose to act as superintendents, surveyors, valuers, analysers, this being subject to any existing laws made in this respect. 3 To apply for, take out, obtain, purchase or otherwise acquire and turn to account any copyrights, licences, concessions, patent rights, or any other rights, or any inventions, privileges, trade marks or secret processes which may be capable of being used for the purpose of the Company and to use, exercise develop or grant licences in respect of, or otherwise turn to account the property, rights or information, to acquire and to spend money in experimenting and testing and improving or seeking to improve any patent rights, inventions, discoveries, process or information of the Company or which the Company may acquire or propose to acquire. To undertake the payment of all rents and the performance of all the covenants, conditions and agreements contained in and reserved by any lease that may be granted or assigned to or be otherwise acquired by the Company. To acquire, purchase, start, erect, maintain, buy, sell or dispose of land, buildings, factories, workshops foundries, mills, equipments, machinery, plant, components, accessories, spares, tools, raw materials, industrial undertakings and other works, and conveniences which may seem directly or indirectly conducive to any of the objects of the Company and to contribute, subsidize or otherwise aid by taking part in any such operation. To amalgamate, enter into foreign or Indian technical, and / or financial collaboration, partnership or into any arrangement for sharing or dealing in profits, union of interest, co-operation, joint venture, reciprocal concession, or otherwise with any person, firm, corporation, or Government or Company carrying on, engaged in any business, undertaking or transaction which the Company is authorised to carry on or and to lend money, to guarantee the contracts or otherwise assign to any such persons, firm, or company and to take or otherwise acquire and hold shares or securities of any such persons, firms or companies, to sell, hold, re-issue with or without guarantee or otherwise deal with the same. To promote, form and to be interested in, and take, hold or dispose of shares in any other company having objects similar all together or in part of those of this Company or carrying on any business capable of being conducted so as to directly assist any such company fiancially or otherwise by issuing or subscribing for or guaranteeing the subscription and issue of shares, stock, debenture stock, or other securities of such Company, to transfer to any such or otherwise acquire, hold and dispose of shares, debentures and other securities in or of any such Company. To enter into, make and perform contracts and arrangements of every kind and description with Corporate Body, Municipality or Local Body, State or Central Government or any companies, firms or persons that may seem conducive to the Company's objective or any of them and to obtain from any such authority any such rights, privileges, charters, contracts, concessions, licences or purchase and sale of any kind of goods, machinery, spare parts, securities, shares, stocks, debentures, etc. which the company for the time being may think desirable to obtain and to carry out, exercise and comply with such arrangements, rights, privileges and concessions. To make advances upon or for the purpose of materials, goods, machinery, stores, and other articles required for the purpose of the Company. To receive money on deposit at interest or otherwise subject to the Rules, if any, prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. To sell, mortgage, assign or lease and in any other manner deal with or dispose of the undertakings or properties of the Company or any part thereof, whether movable or immovable for such consideration as the Company may think fit and in particular for shares, debentures or other securities of any other company having objects altogether or in part similar to those of this Company. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

