Hinduja Global : General updates

March 7, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relation Dept. "Exchange Plaza", P. J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 532859 Symbol: HGS Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Update on Bonus Equity Shares, consequential Share Capital increase and payment of 4th interim dividend

This is in continuation to our letter dated February 25, 2022 intimating that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 25, 2022 has allotted 2,08,97,566 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible Members whose names appeared in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial Owners as on February 23, 2022, i.e. Record Date fixed for this purpose.

We wish to inform you that the said Bonus Equity Shares were credited into the respective Shareholders' demat account on March 4, 2022 and the Company has also received Trading approval of the Stock Exchanges for the said Bonus Equity Shares effective March 7, 2022. With this, the Share Capital of the Company aggregates to Rs.41.79 crores and the number of equity shares of the Company have increased to 4,17,95,132 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

In addition, please note payment with respect to 4th interim dividend for FY 2021-22 declared by the Board on February 12, 2022 has been initiated. With the payment of 4th interim dividend, the total dividend paid by the Company for the FY 2021-22 is Rs. 195/- per share. Please note that the Company had been paying dividend every quarter.

Further, on January 14, 2022, the Company had also informed the Stock Exchanges about proposed plan of Buy-back of equity shares. The exact quantum, price and timing of the Buy-back shall be decided upon the availability of Audited Financial Statement for the year ending March 31, 2022, and subject to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations. The maximum limit of Buy-back can be 25% of the aggregate of paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company for which the Board allocated a sum of approximately Rs. 1,000 crores.

You are requested to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

For Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Narendra Singh

Company Secretary