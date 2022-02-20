Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hinduja Global Solutions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532859   INE170I01016

HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(532859)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/18
2687.05 INR   -3.11%
07:01aHINDUJA GLOBAL : Press Release
PU
02/18NXTDIGITAL Board Approves Sale of Digital, Media Business to Affiliate
MT
02/17HINDUJA GLOBAL : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hinduja Global : Press Release

02/20/2022 | 07:01am EST
February 20, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relation Dept.

"Exchange Plaza",

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code : 532859

Symbol : HGS

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Hinduja Global Solutions wins Contract from the UK Health Security Agency to provide critical services

We are enclosing a Press Release being issued by the Company on the captioned subject, which is self-explanatory.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Narendra Singh

Company Secretary

Encl : a/a.

PRESS RELEASE

HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS WINS CONTRACT FROM THE UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY TO PROVIDE CRITICAL SERVICES

  • Contract could be worth up to Rs. 2,100 crores (Rs. 21,000 million)
  • Multi-millionpound contract for an initial period of two years
  • Engagement to employ over 2,000 people in Work@Home model in the UK

Bangalore/ London, February 20, 2022: Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE) today announced that its subsidiary HGS UK Limited has been selected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to provide critical customer support to UK citizens for an initial period of two years, with an option to extend further. The partnership is already underway having launched earlier last week, and the contract could be worth up to £211 million (Rs. 2,100 crores) across the term of the contract, employing over 2,000 Work@Home positions across the UK.

The UKHSA is responsible for NHS Test & Trace and this contract will assist with future contact tracing needs for Covid-19 and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or new pandemic.

The advertised cost of the contract is the maximum that can be spent, and the total could be less.

Over the last decade, HGS has developed and grown its partnership with the UK government, with this becoming its biggest-ever win in the public sector to date, drawing on a foundation of excellence created by the UK business delivering existing public sector campaigns across the country.

"HGS has been successfully operating in the UK market for over 10 years. While revenues for year ended March 2021 were approx. GBP 67 million, in the nine months ended December 2021, HGS UK more than doubled its revenues to GBP 87 million. Our public sector business has been a key part of this success story with some marquee clients. The significant investments we have made in strengthening our expertise in this vertical, focused sales strategy, Cloud technology, and deployment of Work@Home delivery have enhanced our presence in this demanding market. The UKHSA engagement is a fantastic addition to the UK business, both from a growth and complexity perspective," said Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Group CEO, HGS.

Adam Foster, CEO, HGS Europe added, "I'm beyond proud that HGS will be supporting the UK government in its effort to exit and recover from the pandemic. Winning this opportunity is a credit to the past 10 years of expansion of the UK business, and the public sector expertise we've developed and have become recognised for."

HGS appreciates the trust that has been placed by the government and the responsibility to ensure that the public receives the exceptional services that they expect and deserve. This award reflects the company's continued investment in public sector expertise, delivery capability, and infrastructure and its unique ability to compete with and in many cases outperform key competitors in the UK public sector space.

"Our partnership with UKHSA and the responsibility this has bestowed on HGS isn't being taken lightly. We understand the reality of the requirement and are confident in our ability to deliver service of the utmost quality," said Graham Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, HGS UK.

PRESS RELEASE

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimising the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centres, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS has over 19,100 employees across 34 delivery centers in six countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2021, HGS had revenues of Rs. 55,889 million (US$ 753.9 million).

Visit https://hgs.cxto learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

For Media Queries:

United Kingdom

Graham Brown

Chief Revenue Officer

Tel: 07436 153525

Email: graham.brown@teamhgs.com

India:

Thanuja B M

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Tel: +91 8971145454

Email: thanuja.megharaj@teamhgs.com

Disclaimer

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 12:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
