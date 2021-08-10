Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hinduja Global Solutions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532859   INE170I01016

HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(532859)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hinduja Global : to sell healthcare services arm to Baring for $1.2 billion, shares jump

08/10/2021 | 08:51am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (HGS) said on Tuesday it would divest its healthcare services arm for $1.2 billion to funds associated with Baring Private Equity Asia, sending its shares up 5% to a three-week high.

The sale will create growth capital for HGS, the business process management unit of Hinduja Group, a century-old conglomerate, and allow the company to focus on building its digital services, it said in a regulatory filing https://hgs.cx/press-releases/hgs-divests-its-healthcare-services-business.

The healthcare services unit has more than 20,000 employees across India, the Philippines, the United States and Jamaica and brought in revenue of $400 million, or around 53% of HGS' total revenue, in fiscal year 2021.

"HGS will continue to focus on aggressively expanding its CES (Consumer Engagement Solutions) and Digital businesses in line with our goal to transform itself into a 'digitally-enabled customer experience company'," HGS Global CEO Partha DeSarkar said in the statement.

HGS will transfer all client contracts, employees and assets after the deal's completion, expected within 90 days, it added.

The transaction will mark Baring's seventh investment in the sector and third in healthcare technology services, the private equity giant, with assets under management of $23 billion, said.

Including Tuesday's gains, shares of HGS are up 187% so far this year, outperforming the benchmark NSE Nifty 50's about 16% rise.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 55 889 M 751 M 751 M
Net income 2021 3 361 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
Net Debt 2021 4 894 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 64 351 M 865 M 864 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 37 460
Free-Float 24,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Partha De Sarkar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Narasimha B. N. Murthy President
Srinivas Palakodeti Global Chief Financial Officer
Yashodhan Madhusudan Kale Non-Executive Chairman
Subramanya Chandrashekar Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED172.99%865
ACCENTURE PLC23.21%202 619
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.07%165 176
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.21%126 605
INFOSYS LIMITED32.45%94 816
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.20.89%90 412