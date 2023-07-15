Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade, and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. Its range of aircraft includes Hawk- Advanced Jet Trainer, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Su-30 MKI aircraft, Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) and Dornier Do-228 aircraft. Its range of helicopters includes Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH- DHRUV), Cheetah Helicopter, Chetak Helicopter and Lancer Helicopter. Its range of avionics includes Inertial Navigation System, Auto Stabilizer, Head up Display, Laser range System, Flight Data Recorder, Communication Equipment, Radio Navigation Equipment and Air Borne Secondary Radar. Its range of system and accessories include Hydraulic system, Wheels and Brake System and Flight Control System. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of jigs fixtures and templates and pressure test fixtures.