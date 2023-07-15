Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed an agreement with Safran Helicopter Engines SAS for setting up the joint venture to carry out business of design, development, certification, production, sale & support of helicopter engines with one of the first opportunities identified as engine for Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) & Deck Baseq Multi Role Helicopter (DBMRH) projects.
