Hindustan Composites Limited informed that an incident of fire was reported at Random wound section of clutch facing at Plant located at Bhandara, Aurangabad. The fire was controlled, but production operation of the said section of the plant is temporarily disrupted. There are no human injuries or casualties reported.

Adequate steps are being undertaken to restore the operation of the said section of the plant. The Company is in the process of ascertaining the cause of the fire and the expected quantum of loss/damage caused by it. The Company has adequate insurance coverage for the plant.