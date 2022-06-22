Indian shares drop over 1% after pullback rally fizzles

BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than
1% on Wednesday, with the metal index plunging over 4%, while
global investors remained concerned over monetary tightening
policy and recession fears.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.09% to 15,468.5, as of
0543 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.9% to
52,026.81. Both indexes had clocked their best session in three
weeks on Tuesday.
"Yesterday's rally was a pullback in a bearish market. But
there was not enough steam to sustain the momentum. There was a
lot of short covering as well," said V K Vijayakumar, chief
investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
India's 10-year benchmark yield was down
marginally to 7.42%, from its previous close of 7.48%.
Metal stocks declined after their short rebound on Tuesday,
as a stronger U.S. dollar and rising supply concerns sent London
copper prices down more than 1%.
The Nifty Metal index tumbed 4.5%, with
Hindustan Copper sinking 8.4%.
The Nifty energy index lost 1.6%, with Oil and
Natural Gas Corp and Gas Authority of India
down 4%, each.
Brent crude was down at $113.32 per barrel, after a
push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel
costs.
Asian stocks fell in volatile trade, failing to extend an
overnight Wall Street rally, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh
24-year low against the dollar.
Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were among
the four lone gainers on the Nifty 50 index.
Jain Irrigation Systems jumped nearly 17%, after
the company said on Tuesday it would sell a 78% stake in its
international irrigation business to Temasek-owned
micro-irrigation company Rivulis.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)