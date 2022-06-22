Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Hindustan Copper Limited
  News
  Summary
    513599   INE531E01026

HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED

(513599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
90.60 INR   +7.16%
Indian shares drop over 1% after pullback rally fizzles

06/22/2022 | 01:07am EDT
BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, with the metal index plunging over 4%, while global investors remained concerned over monetary tightening policy and recession fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.09% to 15,468.5, as of 0543 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.9% to 52,026.81. Both indexes had clocked their best session in three weeks on Tuesday.

"Yesterday's rally was a pullback in a bearish market. But there was not enough steam to sustain the momentum. There was a lot of short covering as well," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

India's 10-year benchmark yield was down marginally to 7.42%, from its previous close of 7.48%.

Metal stocks declined after their short rebound on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and rising supply concerns sent London copper prices down more than 1%.

The Nifty Metal index tumbed 4.5%, with Hindustan Copper sinking 8.4%.

The Nifty energy index lost 1.6%, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Gas Authority of India down 4%, each.

Brent crude was down at $113.32 per barrel, after a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs.

Asian stocks fell in volatile trade, failing to extend an overnight Wall Street rally, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar.

Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were among the four lone gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

Jain Irrigation Systems jumped nearly 17%, after the company said on Tuesday it would sell a 78% stake in its international irrigation business to Temasek-owned micro-irrigation company Rivulis. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED 0.81% 3645.25 End-of-day quote.12.19%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.22368 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.77123 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.32% 1.04973 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
GAIL INDIA LIMITED -2.68% 132.9 Delayed Quote.1.51%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED 1.97% 2498.9 End-of-day quote.1.53%
HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED 7.16% 90.6 End-of-day quote.-27.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012798 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED 20.00% 37.5 End-of-day quote.-9.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.81% 111.17 Delayed Quote.46.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.67% 0.62695 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
NIFTY 50 -0.84% 15521.3 Delayed Quote.-11.55%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -2.34% 136 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -3.47% 918.2138 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SENSEX BSE30 1.81% 52532.07 Real-time Quote.-9.82%
WTI -3.07% 105.893 Delayed Quote.46.59%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 722 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2022 3 738 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net Debt 2022 432 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87 612 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 649
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Copper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Shukla Chairman & Managing Director
Ghanshyam Sharma Finance Director
Sanjay Panjiyar Operations Director & Director
Chattar Singh Singhi Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sampa Chakraborty Lahiri Head-Corporate Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED-27.32%1 122
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.67%15 585
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-5.05%15 377
VEDANTA LIMITED-32.46%10 955
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-22.11%10 152
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-6.09%7 749