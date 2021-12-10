Indian shares end flat, rupee down ahead of U.S. inflation data

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on
Friday as gains in metal and auto stocks helped offset a fall in
IT and pharma, while the rupee hit an 18-month low against the
dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to boost
the greenback.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.03% down at
17,511.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.03%
to 58,786.67. For the week, the Nifty has risen 1.8%, while the
Sensex has gained 1.9%.
The rupee ended the session at 75.77 per dollar
after weakening to 75.85, its lowest since June 2020.
The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for November is
due later in the day and a Reuters poll of economists expects it
to have risen 6.8% year-on-year, accelerating from a 6.2%
increase in October.
"There are expectations tonight's U.S. CPI data will come
higher than expected, acting as a catalyst to the dollar rally
and making it a big fiscal and monetary concern," Emkay Global
Financial Services said in a note.
The Nifty metal index ended 0.52% higher, led by
gains in Hindustan Copper and APL Apollo Tubes,
up 5.7% and 4.6% respectively.
The Nifty Auto index rose marginally to 0.19%.
Most banking stocks pared the day's losses to end the
session up, led by IDFC First Bank and Punjab National
Bank, up 5.3% and 3.2%. The Nifty Bank index
rose 0.06%.
The Nifty IT index ended 0.02% lower after
falling as much as 0.82% earlier.
"Domestic equities gave positive returns this week amid
easing concerns pertaining to potential severity of the Omicron
coronavirus variant," Kotak Securities Head of Equity Research
(Retail) Shrikant Chouhan said.
Markets will "keenly watch" for actions on asset tapering
and key policy rates in the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meet,
Chouhan added.
