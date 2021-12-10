Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Copper Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513599   INE531E01026

HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED

(513599)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares end flat, rupee down ahead of U.S. inflation data

12/10/2021 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Friday as gains in metal and auto stocks helped offset a fall in IT and pharma, while the rupee hit an 18-month low against the dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to boost the greenback.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.03% down at 17,511.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.03% to 58,786.67. For the week, the Nifty has risen 1.8%, while the Sensex has gained 1.9%.

The rupee ended the session at 75.77 per dollar after weakening to 75.85, its lowest since June 2020.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for November is due later in the day and a Reuters poll of economists expects it to have risen 6.8% year-on-year, accelerating from a 6.2% increase in October.

"There are expectations tonight's U.S. CPI data will come higher than expected, acting as a catalyst to the dollar rally and making it a big fiscal and monetary concern," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note.

The Nifty metal index ended 0.52% higher, led by gains in Hindustan Copper and APL Apollo Tubes, up 5.7% and 4.6% respectively.

The Nifty Auto index rose marginally to 0.19%.

Most banking stocks pared the day's losses to end the session up, led by IDFC First Bank and Punjab National Bank, up 5.3% and 3.2%. The Nifty Bank index rose 0.06%.

The Nifty IT index ended 0.02% lower after falling as much as 0.82% earlier.

"Domestic equities gave positive returns this week amid easing concerns pertaining to potential severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant," Kotak Securities Head of Equity Research (Retail) Shrikant Chouhan said.

Markets will "keenly watch" for actions on asset tapering and key policy rates in the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meet, Chouhan added.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APL APOLLO TUBES LIMITED 0.31% 917.8 End-of-day quote.107.49%
HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED 0.08% 126.05 End-of-day quote.106.13%
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED 1.57% 48.55 End-of-day quote.31.04%
NIFTY 50 -0.03% 17511.3 Delayed Quote.24.95%
NIFTY 500 0.19% 15155 Delayed Quote.30.86%
NIFTY IT 1.95% 35939.6 Delayed Quote.48.28%
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 2.21% 39.35 End-of-day quote.19.06%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.10% 2458.95 Delayed Quote.23.73%
All news about HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED
05:45aIndian shares end flat, rupee down ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
12/07Indian shares end higher on bank, metals boost as Omicron jitters wane
RE
11/03Hindustan Copper Limited Appoints Annadevara Gurunadha Krishna Prasad and Avinash Janar..
CI
10/18Indian stocks close at record levels as banks, metals jump
RE
10/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Pepsico, Tesco, Visa, Novartis...
10/05VEDANTA : Plans to Bid for Indian Government's Stake in Hindustan Copper
MT
09/22Hindustan Copper Limited Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21, Payable on O..
CI
09/15HINDUSTAN COPPER : Indian Government to Sell Up to 10% Stake in Hindustan Copper
MT
09/14HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/13Hindustan Copper Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 085 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2021 1 102 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2021 11 266 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 100x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 120 B 1 590 M 1 586 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 649
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Copper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Shukla Chairman & Managing Director
Ghanshyam Sharma Finance Director
Sanjay Panjiyar Operations Director & Director
Chattar Singh Singhi Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sampa Chakraborty Lahiri Head-Corporate Communications & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN COPPER LIMITED106.13%1 590
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-2.60%18 249
VEDANTA LIMITED115.89%17 081
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.29.98%16 105
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.63.96%12 077
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED6.40%9 988