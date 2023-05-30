Advanced search
    500186   INE345A01011

HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED

(500186)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
178.60 INR   -2.72%
Hindustan Oil Exploration : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2023, As Per Regulation 24A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
PU
05/29Transcript : Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 29, 2023
CI
05/25Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Hindustan Oil Exploration : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2023, As Per Regulation 24A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited

'Lakshmi Chambers', 192, St. Mary's Road, Alwarpet, Chennai - 600 018. INDIA.

: 91 (044) 66229000 ● Fax: 91 (044) 66229011 / 66229012

E-mail:contact@hoec.com ● Website: www.hoec.com CIN: L11100GJ1996PLC029880

May 29, 2023

By Online

The Listing Department

The Corporate Relationship Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

1st Floor, P. Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Stock Code: HINDOILEXP

Stock Code: 500186

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended March 31, 2023 as per Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find attached the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by M/s. S. Sandeep

  • Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, for the year ended March 31, 2023. We request you to kindly take our aforesaid submissions on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited

Digitally signed by Deepika

Deepika C S CDate:S 2023.05.29 17:16:55 +05'30'

Deepika CS

Company Secretary

Encl.: a/a

Registered Office: 'HOEC HOUSE', Tandalja Road, Off Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 020. INDIA.

: 91 (0265) 2330766 ● E-mail:contact@hoec.com ● Website: www.hoec.com

Disclaimer

HOEC - Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 557 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2022 200 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
Net Debt 2022 3 279 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 146x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 619 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 20,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,3%
Managers and Directors
Pandarinathan Elango Managing Director & Executive Director
Ramasamy Jeevanandam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vivek Rae Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Deepika Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sharmila Amin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION COMPANY LIMITED29.99%294
CHEVRON CORPORATION-14.16%291 927
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.69%123 244
CNOOC LIMITED24.25%78 371
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.98%64 405
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.28%61 421
