Hindustan Oil Exploration : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2023, As Per Regulation 24A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

May 29, 2023 By Online The Listing Department The Corporate Relationship Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Limited "Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex, 1st Floor, P. Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Stock Code: HINDOILEXP Stock Code: 500186 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended March 31, 2023 as per Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find attached the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by M/s. S. Sandeep

Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, for the year ended March 31, 2023. We request you to kindly take our aforesaid submissions on record.

