Hindustan Oil Exploration : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2023, As Per Regulation 24A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited
'Lakshmi Chambers', 192, St. Mary's Road, Alwarpet, Chennai - 600 018. INDIA.
: 91 (044) 66229000 ● Fax: 91 (044) 66229011 / 66229012
E-mail:contact@hoec.com ● Website: www.hoec.com CIN: L11100GJ1996PLC029880
May 29, 2023
By Online
The Listing Department
The Corporate Relationship Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
BSE Limited
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,
1st Floor, P. Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Stock Code: HINDOILEXP
Stock Code: 500186
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended March 31, 2023 as per Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find attached the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by M/s. S. Sandeep
Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, for the year ended March 31, 2023. We request you to kindly take our aforesaid submissions on record.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited
Digitally signed by Deepika
Deepika C S CDate:S 2023.05.29 17:16:55 +05'30'
Deepika CS
Company Secretary
Encl.: a/a
Registered Office: 'HOEC HOUSE', Tandalja Road, Off Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 020. INDIA.
: 91 (0265) 2330766 ● E-mail:contact@hoec.com ● Website: www.hoec.com
