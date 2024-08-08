The Earnings Call Invite with respect to the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 is enclosed.
Earnings Con-call Invite
VALOREM ADVISORS
is pleased to invite you for a Conference Call
to discuss Q1-FY25 earnings of
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited
on Tuesday 13th August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST)
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited's Management will be represented by:
Mr. R. Jeevanandam - Managing Director
Mr. N.S. Senthilnathan - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Krishnan Raghavan - Chief Technical Officer - E&P
Dial in details
+91 22 6280 1341
+91 22 7115 8242
International Numbers
USA Toll Free Number: 1866 746 2133
UK Toll Free Number: 0808 101 1573
Singapore Toll Free Number: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong Toll Free Number: 800 964 448
Accessible from all carriers.
Click below to connect your call without having to wait for an operator!
Diamond Pass link -
https://bit.ly/3yDxfDy
Investor Kitlink -
https://www.valoremadvisors.com/Hoec
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited is an India-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in India, both onshore and offshore. Its asset portfolio consists of approximately 10 oil and gas blocks of discovered resources and one exploratory block. The Company's operations include Dirok, Kharsang, Umatara, Greater Dirok, B-80, PY-1, Asjol, North Balol, and Palej. The Dirok project produces approximately 50 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas and approximately 1 million barrels (MMBBL) of condensate. The PY-1 field is in the offshore platform in Cauvery Basin with eight slots and four wells drilled. The Asjol Petroleum Mining License Block lies 25 km South-West of Mehsana town in Gujarat State covering area of about 15 square kilometers (km2). Its subsidiaries include Hindage Oilfield Services Limited, Geopetrol International Inc., Geopetrol Mauritius Limited and GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited.