August 08, 2024

Dear Sir/Madam,

 

Sub:

Earnings Call Invite

The Earnings Call Invite with respect to the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 is enclosed.

Earnings Con-call Invite

VALOREM ADVISORS

is pleased to invite you for a Conference Call

to discuss Q1-FY25 earnings of

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited

on Tuesday 13th August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST)

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited's Management will be represented by:

Mr. R. Jeevanandam - Managing Director

Mr. N.S. Senthilnathan - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Krishnan Raghavan - Chief Technical Officer - E&P

Dial in details

+91 22 6280 1341

+91 22 7115 8242

International Numbers

USA Toll Free Number: 1866 746 2133

UK Toll Free Number: 0808 101 1573

Singapore Toll Free Number: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong Toll Free Number: 800 964 448

Accessible from all carriers.

Click below to connect your call without having to wait for an operator!

Diamond Pass link -

https://bit.ly/3yDxfDy

Investor Kitlink -

https://www.valoremadvisors.com/Hoec

Phone: +91-22-49039500

|

Email:research@valoremadvisors.com

|

Website: www.valoremadvisors.com

