Hindustan Oil Exploration : Spurt in Volume

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited

'Lakshmi Chambers', 192, St. Mary's Road, Alwarpet, Chennai - 600 018. INDIA.

: 91 (044) 66229000 ● Fax: 91 (044) 66229011 / 66229012

E-mail:contact@hoec.com ● Website: www.hoec.com CIN: L11100GJ1996PLC029880

October 17, 2022

To

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Stock Code: HINDOILEXP

Dear Sir / Madam

Sub: Clarification to your Notice bearing ref. no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12382 dated October 14, 2022 regarding Increase in Volume

With respect to your e-mail dated October 14, 2022 on the subject matter, we wish to submit our reply as follows: -

The Company has been periodically disseminating updates to the Stock Exchanges on all the events, information etc. that have a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company which includes all price sensitive information and is complying with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Further, the Company is not aware about the reasons for increase in volume of the Company's security and hereby affirms to continue to submit all material and price sensitive information to the Stock Exchanges in a timely manner.

Kindly take our aforesaid submission on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely,

For Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited

Digitally signed by

Deepika C S Deepika C S

Date: 2022.10.17 09:38:07 +05'30'

Deepika CS

Company Secretary

Registered Office: 'HOEC HOUSE', Tandalja Road, Off Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 020. INDIA.

: 91 (0265) 2330766 ● E-mail:contact@hoec.com ● Website: www.hoec.com