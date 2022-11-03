Hindustan Oil Exploration : Spurt in Volume

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited

November 03, 2022

Sub: Clarification to your Notice bearing ref. no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12438 dated November 02, 2022 regarding Increase in Volume

With respect to your e-mail dated November 02, 2022 on the subject matter, we wish to submit our reply as follows: -

The Company has been periodically disseminating updates to the Stock Exchanges on all the events, material information etc. and is complying with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Company is carrying out repair activities at B-80 field in western offshore to reconnect the hoses in-order to recommence gas sales. These works have progressed well and currently on test production and the discussions with GSPC for recommencement of gas sales is ongoing. As soon as the gas sales is recommenced the exchanges will be duly notified. This will be followed by a detailed explanation during the customary Q2 Earnings Call to be held during first fortnight of November.

Further, the Company is not aware about the reasons for the current increase in volume of the Company's security and hereby affirms to continue to submit all material and price sensitive information to the Stock Exchanges in a timely manner.

