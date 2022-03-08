Asia refiners to crank up runs on record gasoil margins

* India's IOC buys 9 mln bbls crude to increase May output
* Formosa to increase crude runs to 460,000 bpd
* S Korean refiners to leverage gasoil exports to Europe -
Citi
March 8 (Reuters) - Some Asian refineries plan to increase
output in May to cash in on high prices for gasoil exports to
Europe, even as the steepest crude prices for 14 years threaten
profit margins, numerous trade sources said.
European diesel supplies have shrunk following the
disruption of western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to
its invasion of Ukraine, which it describes as a "special
operation".
Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products
combined, at around 7 million bpd, or 7% of global supply, the
International Energy Agency said. Europe relies on Russia for
60% of its diesel imports, Citibank said.
Strong European demand has boosted Asian refiners' profits
for producing gasoil for exports to the West. However, Asian
refiners are also paying record premiums for Middle East crude
supplies after the disruption of sanctions left buyers with
limited options.
Indian state refiners have increased crude runs to boost oil
product exports to offset some of the losses they have incurred
for selling gasoline and gasoil at lower rates in the domestic
market.
Asia's top fuel exporter Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp
will also raise output, while South Korean refiners are
already maximising their exports.
"High product cracks, especially in gasoil will encourage
full capacity refinery runs even if it means exports rather than
taking refinery maintenance shutdowns generally planned in Q2,"
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd's Chairman M K Surana
told Reuters.
Last week, Indian Oil Corp bought 9 million barrels
of spot crude as it delays maintenance at its Paradip refinery.
"In the current environment, exporting fuel is very
attractive but we have to first meet Indian demand," an official
at one of the state refiners said on condition of anonymity.
Indian refiners, which buy most of their oil under annual
contracts, are geared towards maximising diesel output as the
fuel accounts for about two fifths of refined products
consumption in the country.
COMPLEX REFINERS FAVOURED
"We like Asian complex refiners as the current record-high
Europe diesel price premium will incentivise arbitrage flows
from Asia and tighten supply," Citi equity analyst Oscar Yee
said in a note, adding that South Korea's S-Oil Corp
and SK Innovation, owner of Korean top refiner SK
Energy, were among its top picks.
Formosa Petrochemical plans to raise its crude runs to
460,000 barrels per day in May after completing maintenance,
company spokesman KY Lin said, although it plans to draw on
inventories first to mitigate high feedstock costs.
Some refiners are expected to be cautious about buying crude
as record premiums and a spike in freight costs could squeeze
profits, traders said. In addition, steep backwardation - when
prompt prices are higher than those for future months - makes it
economically risky for refiners to hold oil for long.
A senior Japanese refining source said Japanese refiners
with spare capacity or production would reduce the number of
barrels exported as a first step.
At top importer China, state refiners could be ordered to
maintain or even ramp up processing to ensure domestic fuel
supplies in the second quarter, despite shrinking refining
margins, trading and refinery sources said.
A state-run refinery official based in southern China said
margins start to turn negative when benchmark oil prices hit
$110.
Brent on Tuesday was trading above $126 a barrel.
"At the refinery level, we'd naturally respond by trimming
production lower, but our parent company may feel compelled not
to cut production," the refinery official said, asking not to be
named.
