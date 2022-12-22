Advanced search
    HINDPETRO   INE094A01015

HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(HINDPETRO)
2022-12-22
230.10 INR   -0.82%
12/15India cuts windfall tax on crude, aviation fuel
RE
12/15Hindustan Petroleum Raises INR7.5 Billion Through Issue of Debentures
MT
12/15Indian shares set for weak open on U.S. recession fears, hawkish central banks
RE
Hindustan Petroleum : HPCL Forays into Petrochemicals Marketing with Launch of Flagship Brand “HP Durapol”

12/22/2022 | 05:43am EST
HPCL Forays into Petrochemicals Marketing with Launch of Flagship Brand "HP Durapol"

Mumbai - 21.12.2022

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), A Maharatna Oil Company, forayed into Petrochemical Business through Polymer Marketing with the launch of Polymer Brand, "HP Durapol".

Secretary-P&NG, MoP&NG, Shri Pankaj Jain along with Chairman & Managing Director of HPCL, Shri Push Kumar Joshi, in the august presence of Senior Officials from Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and HPCL launched HPCL's first Polymer Brand. They inaugurated the Brand, Logo, Product Brochure and Package for Polymer products.

HPCL Polymer Brand, "HP DURAPOL", will cover various grades of HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) & PP (Poly Propylene). HPCL has planned to start the Pre-Marketing of Polymers. This Pre-marketing will be the pre-cursor to marketing of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) products. HRRL is a 9.0 MMTPA and 2.4 MMTPA Petrochemicals integrated Complex. This pre-marketing activity will take HPCL a Leap Beyond in the World of Petrochemicals.

During his address while inaugurating HP Durapol, Secretary -P&NG, MoP&NG, Shri Pankaj Jain appreciated HPCL's effort to look beyond energy and evolve in the fast-changing landscape. He mentioned that the new line of business will be a differentiator for HPCL in the future against its competitors and said that this step re-enforces and re-emphasizes HPCL as a leading Marketing Company. He also mentioned that pre-marketing of Polymers before the commissioning of HRRL, will provide a unique opportunity to HPCL to learn the nuances of this new line of business and establish itself as leading Polymer Brand in the market.

HPCL Polymer products will cater to several end use segments e.g. Food, Agriculture, Textile, Construction, Medical etc. By entering into Petrochemicals business HPCL will reinforce Govt. of India's mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 10:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
