Hindustan Petroleum : HPCL takes up Clean Cooking Fuel Awareness Campaign

HPCL takes up Clean Cooking Fuel Awareness Campaign

Mumbai - 07.04.2022

LPG has become a common name in the households of India, thanks to the Blue Flame Revolution which was brought in by Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). A Government of India Scheme, PMUY has truly transformed the landscape of Cooking Fuel in India by giving access to clean energy to over 9 crore households across the Country. The scheme was responsible for transforming the lives of close to 40 crore underprivileged citizens, taking India's LPG penetration to nearly 100%.

As the Nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence, christened as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, LPG's contribution as a cooking fuel in its journey is noteworthy as it has not only improved the health and safety of millions of families in India but has also contributed significantly in the economic and social development of Women across India.

To emphasize and impress on the contribution of LPG in the growth of the Country, its benefit as Cooking Fuel and safe usage; Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Company along with other OMCs are taking up LPG Awareness Seminars and Awareness programs across the Country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Till date, HPCL has organized LPG Awareness Programs at Jammu, Napur. Visakh and Jhunjhunu. Similar Programs have been planned to be conducted by HPCL in Pant Nagar, Alwar, Haridwar, Pune etc.

During the Awareness Programs, Senior officials from the Corporation interact with customers, discuss and elaborate upon the various aspects like

1. Safe usage of LPG, broadly covering Do's & Don'ts of LPG Installation, Handling of LPG at home, Pre-Delivery checks etc.

2. LPG Conservation tips covering ways and means to effectively use LPG and save fuel from wastage.

3. Various digital initiative undertaken for the benefit of customers related to booking and delivery of LPG.

4. How LPG has resulted in empowerment of Women by enabling them free time for education and vocation which used to get consumed earlier in collecting firewood etc.

During the programs, esteemed customers who have been associated with HPCL for a long time are also being felicitated for their unstinted trust on HPCL spreading the word of HPCL's commitment towards Delivering Happiness.

