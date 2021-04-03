Hindustan Petroleum : HPCL joins hands to boost World's Largest Covid Vaccination Drive

Mumbai, 02.04.2021

HPCL, a responsible Corporate Citizen, is contributing to boost World's Largest Covid Vaccination Drive in India.

HPCL is aiding the Vaccination drive of India by supplementing the available Cold Chain Equipment infrastructure by providing equipment for storage and transportation of vaccines at four states/UT. HPCL supplemented cold chain equipment requirements across Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra by delivering: 126 Ice-lined refrigerator (ILR-Small & Large), 97 Deep freezer (DF-Small & Large), 1 Walk-in-freezer (WIF) and 2 Refrigerated trucks (RT) to the respective State Health Departments.

HPCL through its various channels of internal and external communication is also inspiring its employees and customers who are eligible for Vaccination to get vaccinated at the earliest to contribute to the success of the World's largest Vaccination drive.

HPCL supported the fight against COVID-19 pandemic through contribution to PM CARES fund, and undertaking other relief measures like distribution of food packets, masks, sanitizers and soaps, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, hygiene kits and ration materials to less-privileged people especially migrant workers and remote rural population. Support was also extended to District Administration, Municipal Corporation, Police Personnel, Hospital Administration, Sanitation workers, Disaster Management authorities etc. by providing masks, sanitizers, relief materials and other objects.

The frontline workforce like LPG Deliverymen, Forecourt Salesmen at Retail Outlets, Tank Truck Drivers and Crew members who braved the odds of the pandemic and worked tirelessly to maintain essential supplies, were provided with hygiene kits to ensure their own and customer safety.

