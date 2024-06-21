* Refinery processing up 1.3% year-on-year * Natural gas output up 6.7% y-o-y * Crude oil production fell 1.2% y-o-y June 21 (Reuters) - Indian refiners processed nearly 1.3% more crude oil in May than a year earlier, provisional government data published on Friday showed, while the share of Russian supplies in imports to the world's third biggest oil consumer increased. Refinery throughput in May rose to 5.44 million barrels per day (23.03 million tonnes), also up 6.5% month-on-month. "With India buying larger quantities of Russian crude, some of the refined products are exported to Europe, supporting processing runs," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. Rising Indian demand, supported by solid economic and population growth, is also supporting runs, he added. The share of Russian oil in India's oil imports in May rose to 41%, tanker data showed, while imports rose 6.7% year-on-year to 21.75 million metric tons, according to preliminary official data. India's fuel consumption in May totalled 20.49 million metric tons (4.84 million barrels per day), higher that the previous month's consumption of 19.86 million tons but slightly below the 20.69 million tons seen in May 2023. The month-on-month rise came as strong industrial activity and general elections boosted fuel demand in Asia's third-largest economy. India's industrial output grew at a better-than-expected 5% year-on-year in April, while the economy grew by 7.8% in the first three months of this year. Natural gas output jumped 6.7% year-on-year to 3.10 billion cubic metres, while crude oil production fell 1.2% to 2.47 million tons, the data showed. "Indian oil production is likely to see a modest uptick near-term supported by new oil projects, but generally lack of sufficient investments is likely to see Indian production trending lower over the coming year," Staunovo added. Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to start up its 180,000 barrel per day Barmer refinery in India's desert state of Rajasthan by end-December using mostly Middle East oil. Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in 1,000 tons): May-24 May-24 May-23 April-May April-May 2024-25 2023-24 Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOCL, Barauni 558 549 580 1,094 1,126 IOCL, Bongaigaon 75 60 258 305 508 IOCL, Digboi 62 65 64 130 108 IOCL, Gujarat 1,324 1,326 1,330 2,617 2,452 IOCL, Guwahati 112 111 96 220 190 IOCL, Haldia 745 690 720 1,346 1,426 IOCL, Mathura 875 840 834 1,699 1,670 IOCL, Panipat 1,364 1,269 1,263 2,552 2,515 IOCL, Paradip 1,376 1,155 1,272 2,249 2,459 BPCL, Bina 593 661 660 1,322 1,254 BPCL, Kochi 1,424 1,508 1,464 2,933 2,849 BPCL, Mumbai 1,309 1,284 1,332 2,642 2,591 HPCL, Mumbai 829 816 791 1,336 1,628 HPCL, Vaisakh 1,120 1,354 1,066 2,254 1,911 CPCL, Manali 992 1,033 941 1,900 1,861 NRL, Numaligarh 254 277 61 518 61 MRPL, Mangalore 1,500 1,593 1,494 2,905 2,963 ONGC, Tatipaka 3 6 6 11 13 HMEL, Bhatinda 1,009 1,111 1,101 2,193 2,174 RIL, Jamnagar 2,882 2,933 2,882 5,818 5,724 RIL, SEZ 2,765 2,657 2,765 5,174 5,279 Nayara, Vadinar 1,743 1,727 1,743 3,426 3,414 TOTAL 22,916 23,026 22,727 44,644 44,177 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration. CRUDE OUTPUT (in 1,000 tons): May-2024 May-2024 May-2023 Plan Actual Actual ONGC Andhra Pradesh 20 18 17 Assam ^ 91 88 90 Gujarat 394 386 379 Tamil Nadu 20 18 18 Offshore # 1,124 1,091 1,154 OIL Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & 306 294 278 Rajasthan (heavy oil) Private Operators 618 576 567 Total 2,574 2,472 2,501 Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd ^Includes oil output of Tripura #Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Harshit Verma; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jan Harvey)