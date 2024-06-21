* Refinery processing up 1.3% year-on-year
* Natural gas output up 6.7% y-o-y
* Crude oil production fell 1.2% y-o-y
    

  
 
       June 21 (Reuters) - Indian refiners processed nearly
1.3% more crude oil in May than a year earlier, provisional
government data published on Friday showed, while the share of
Russian supplies in imports to the world's third biggest oil
consumer increased.
    Refinery throughput in May rose to 5.44 million barrels per
day (23.03 million tonnes), also up 6.5% month-on-month.
    "With India buying larger quantities of Russian crude, some
of the refined products are exported to Europe, supporting
processing runs," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. 
    Rising Indian demand, supported by solid economic and
population growth, is also supporting runs, he added. 
    The share of Russian oil in India's oil imports in May rose
to 41%, tanker data showed, while imports rose 6.7% year-on-year
to 21.75 million metric tons, according to preliminary official
data.
    India's fuel consumption in May totalled 20.49 million
metric tons (4.84 million barrels per day), higher that the
previous month's consumption of 19.86 million tons but slightly
below the 20.69 million tons seen in May 2023. 
    The month-on-month rise came as strong industrial activity
and general elections boosted fuel demand in Asia's
third-largest economy.
    India's industrial output grew at a better-than-expected 5%
year-on-year in April, while the economy grew by 7.8% in the
first three months of this year.
    Natural gas output jumped 6.7% year-on-year to 3.10 billion
cubic metres, while crude oil production fell 1.2% to 2.47
million tons, the data showed.
    "Indian oil production is likely to see a modest uptick
near-term supported by new oil projects, but generally lack of
sufficient investments is likely to see Indian production
trending lower over the coming year," Staunovo added.
    Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to start up its
180,000 barrel per day Barmer refinery in India's desert state
of Rajasthan by end-December using mostly Middle East oil.

   
    Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil
output:
 
    REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in 1,000
tons):
   
  
                           May-24           May-24           May-23             April-May      April-May
                                                                                2024-25        2023-24
                           Plan             Actual           Actual             Actual         Actual
 IOCL, Barauni                         558              549                580          1,094             1,126
 IOCL, Bongaigaon                       75               60                258            305               508
 IOCL, Digboi                           62               65                 64            130               108
 IOCL, Gujarat                       1,324            1,326              1,330          2,617             2,452
 IOCL, Guwahati                        112              111                 96            220               190
 IOCL, Haldia                          745              690                720          1,346             1,426
 IOCL, Mathura                         875              840                834          1,699             1,670
 IOCL, Panipat                       1,364            1,269              1,263          2,552             2,515
 IOCL, Paradip                       1,376            1,155              1,272          2,249             2,459
 BPCL, Bina                            593              661                660          1,322             1,254
 BPCL, Kochi                         1,424            1,508              1,464          2,933             2,849
 BPCL, Mumbai                        1,309            1,284              1,332          2,642             2,591
 HPCL, Mumbai                          829              816                791          1,336             1,628
 HPCL, Vaisakh                       1,120            1,354              1,066          2,254             1,911
 CPCL, Manali                          992            1,033                941          1,900             1,861
 NRL, Numaligarh                       254              277                 61            518                61
 MRPL, Mangalore                     1,500            1,593              1,494          2,905             2,963
 ONGC, Tatipaka                          3                6                  6             11                13
 HMEL, Bhatinda                      1,009            1,111              1,101          2,193             2,174
 RIL, Jamnagar                       2,882            2,933              2,882          5,818             5,724
 RIL, SEZ                            2,765            2,657              2,765          5,174             5,279
 Nayara, Vadinar                     1,743            1,727              1,743          3,426             3,414
 TOTAL                              22,916           23,026             22,727         44,644            44,177
 
    
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas 

IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd

Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under
shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product
specifications with the existing configuration. 
           
CRUDE OUTPUT (in 1,000 tons):   
    
    
                               May-2024       May-2024       May-2023
                               Plan           Actual         Actual
 ONGC                                                        
 Andhra Pradesh                           20             18                  17
 Assam ^                                  91             88                  90
 Gujarat                                 394            386                 379
 Tamil Nadu                               20             18                  18
                                                             
 Offshore #                            1,124          1,091               1,154
                                                             
 OIL                                                         
 Assam, Arunachal Pradesh &              306            294                 278
 Rajasthan (heavy oil)                                       
                                                             
 Private Operators                       618            576                 567
 Total                                 2,574          2,472               2,501
 
Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.
    
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
^Includes oil output of Tripura
#Includes oil output from Mumbai High

 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Harshit Verma; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jan Harvey)