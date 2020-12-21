Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited    HINDPETRO   INE094A01015

HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

(HINDPETRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sensex, Nifty flat as L&T, Reliance offset losses in banks

12/21/2020 | 12:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early losses to trade little changed on Monday as gains in heavyweights Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries offset weakness in banks and state-run firms.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.06% at 13,768.35 by 0455 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12% to 47,010.37.

Both the indexes had earlier fallen as much as 0.6%.

India's equity benchmarks have surged more than 80% from lows hit in March, powered by record inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a domestic economic recovery.

"Our markets are completely in the control of FIIs, we are nearing year end and FIIs will also be in vacation mode and there could be some tapering of flows," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.

"Even if markets edge lower, the pull-back is going to be strong as FIIs could come back with a vengeance."

Leading the gains on Monday, Larsen & Toubro rose over 4% to its highest since February.

One of L&T's units emerged as the lowest bidder for a refinery project for Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, media reports said on Friday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the country's most valuable company, rose as much as 1.5% after it announced on Friday with BP Plc the start of production from the R Cluster - an ultra-deepwater gas field off the east coast of India.

However, the Nifty PSU Bank index fell as much as 2.07%, with Canara Bank Ltd declining 5.4%.

The Nifty Public Sector Enterprise, which tracks state-run firms, fell 1.55%.

Reuters reported that India plans to set tough financial targets for state-run firms to try to improve their valuations.

Broader Asian shares faltered as fresh lockdowns in the UK to curb the spread of a new coronavirus strain dampened sentiment.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Chandini Monnappa


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.41% 270.65 Delayed Quote.-42.46%
CANARA BANK -1.93% 121.7 End-of-day quote.-45.01%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.67% 220.55 Delayed Quote.-15.16%
NIFTY 50 -0.11% 13747.05 Delayed Quote.13.08%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.82% 2006.85 Delayed Quote.32.79%
SENSEX 30 0.15% 46960.69 Real-time Quote.13.83%
All news about HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
12:37aSensex, Nifty flat as L&T, Reliance offset losses in banks
RE
12:35aIndian shares flat as L&T, Reliance offset losses in banks
RE
12/18MARKET CHATTER : L&T Arm Emerges As Lowest Bidder for Contracts for $1.8 Billion..
MT
12/17MARKET CHATTER : India's Oil Companies Raise Cooking Gas Price for Second Time i..
MT
12/16India's December 1-15 diesel sales down 5.2% y/y - prelim data
RE
12/01India's November diesel sales plunge after rising in October
RE
11/25Indian refiners' October oil processing highest since March
RE
11/24HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM : HPCL launches High Octane rating Petrol, ‘poWer 99' ..
PU
11/19India aims to reduce diesel use with $1.35-billion LNG retail push
RE
11/16India's diesel sales dip in first half of November - data
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 008 B 27 293 M 27 293 M
Net income 2021 72 276 M 982 M 982 M
Net Debt 2021 374 B 5 089 M 5 089 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,79x
Yield 2021 5,99%
Capitalization 339 B 4 611 M 4 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 9 696
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 224,40 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Kumar Surana Chairman & Managing Director
Subodh Batra Executive Director-Operations & Distribution
Ramakrishnan Kesavan CFO, Executive Director & Finance Director
S. Paul Executive Director-Information Technology
G. Sriganesh Executive Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED-15.16%4 611
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.76%180 672
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.79%171 940
BP PLC-42.46%73 850
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.23%71 321
NESTE OYJ86.65%54 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ