  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Unilever Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06/28
2460 INR   +0.44%
06:47aEconomists doubt India's new loan guarantees will boost growth
RE
06/25Indian Indices Close the Week in Green; Tata Steel Shares Jump 5%
MT
06/23HINDUSTAN UNILEVER  : HUL - Winning in the New Decade
AQ
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Economists doubt India's new loan guarantees will boost growth

06/28/2021 | 11:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: India's Finance Minister Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India Governor Das arrive to attend the RBI's central board meeting in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will extend federal guarantees on bank loans to small businesses and the health and tourism sectors to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Industry leaders and economists said the new loan guarantees, amounting to $35 billion, may provide some temporary relief but would not be sufficient to boost economic growth.

Sitharaman said the government would waive visa fees for 500,000 foreign tourists and extend loan guarantees to health, tourism and small businesses amounting to 1.1 trillion rupees ($14.8 billion).

The government will expand federal guarantees on loans to businesses to 4.5 trillion rupees from an earlier limit of 3 trillion rupees, she said.

The government also plans to spend an additional $12.6 billion on providing free foodgrain to poor people until November, and $5.78 billion in the current fiscal year on expanding health and digital network services.

Unlike advanced economies, which offered huge stimulus packages for households, India has relied on pumping more state funds into infrastructure, state guarantees on bank loans to pandemic-hit businesses and free foodgrain for the poor.

"Most of the fiscal support is still below the line and in the form of loan guarantees, and not direct stimulus," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

She said that given the limited efficacy of monetary easing, continued countercyclical fiscal policy support -- and avoiding a premature consolidation -- remained crucial.

LIMITED STIMULUS

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of rating agency Moody's, said the new measures would have an impact of around 0.6 trillion rupees ($8.08 billion) on government finances, and their success would hinge on offtake, or actual spending.

Economists have cut their growth forecast for the current fiscal year starting in April to 7.5-8% from an earlier estimate of 10-11% amid growing concern about the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Industry and opposition leaders have sought tax cuts on petrol and diesel, and cash transfers to the poor to boost consumer demand.

India's economic growth rate picked up in January-March to 1.6% compared with a year earlier, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about this quarter after a second wave of COVID-19 infections in April-May.

India's central bank has kept interest rates at record lows while taking liquidity measures to support growth, despite a rise in retail inflation.

"There is a need to rebuild confidence amongst the people so that the consumption demand gains traction on a sustained basis," said Sanjiv Mehta, senior vice president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

($1 = 74.2960 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Toby Chopra, Jacqueline Wong and Timothy Heritage)

By Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 512 B 6 889 M 6 889 M
Net income 2022 93 986 M 1 265 M 1 265 M
Net cash 2022 76 527 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,6x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 5 780 B 77 952 M 77 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,97x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 2 460,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ritesh Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vibhav Sanzgiri Executive Director-Research & Development
Devopam Narendra Bajpai Secretary, Director & Executive Director-Legal
Om Prakash Bhatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.32%77 609
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.03%330 316
UNILEVER PLC-3.03%154 411
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.18.69%114 536
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.74%68 913
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-2.02%63 634