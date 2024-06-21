around 7% CAGR over the last decade, to over 8%. While not easy, it is much needed and certainly possible.

Several factors will help us along in this journey: first, we have momentum on our side. We have been one of the fastest growing large economies in the world over the last decade. A growth rate well ahead of the largest economies - US and UK at 2%, Japan at 1%, and almost on-par with China (~7%).

Second, investments made over the last decade, have created the foundation of what is already amongst the best digital public infrastructure in the world, driving financial inclusion and stimulating economic growth. India's Unique identification programme (Aadhar), which was launched in 2010 drove financial inclusion. That coupled with UPI, has driven a massive step up in digital transactions in the country. Today there are more than 42 crore UPI transactions per day, more than any other country in the world. In fact, India accounts for 46% of all digital payments in the world. This, along with initiatives like the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), that have the potential to democratise