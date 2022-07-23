Hindustan Unilever : JQ'22 Earnings Call Transcript (PDF 360KB)

June Quarter 2022 Earnings call of Hindustan Unilever Limited

A. Ravishankar: Thank you Steven. Good evening, everyone and welcome to the Conference Call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We will be covering this evening the Results for June Quarter ended 30th June 2022.

On the call with me from HUL is Mr. Sanjiv Mehta - CEO and Managing Director and Mr. Ritesh Tiwari - Chief Financial Officer, HUL.

We will start the presentation with Sanjiv sharing an overview of our performance in this quarter and the operating environment. Ritesh will then cover our financial results in more detail and share our future outlook as well.

Before we get started with the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement included in the presentation for good order sake. With that over to you Sanjiv.

Sanjiv Mehta: Thank you Ravi. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call

and it is always a pleasure to interact with all of you.

Let me begin with a quick summary of our performance for the quarter and then cover the external environment and our strategy. Then we will have our CFO - Ritesh take you through the results and the outlook.

In this quarter we grew our top line at a strong 19% with a decent underlying volume growth of 6%. In an environment that was extremely challenging, we focused on growing our consumer franchise and protecting our business model. Our growth has been ahead of the market and we continue to gain value and

