Ms Dhawan is currently a Non-Executive Director at ICICI Bank Limited, Capita PLC, Fractal Analytics Pvt Ltd, Yatra Online Inc, and is the Chairperson of a startup, Capillary Technologies. She is also on the Governing Board of IIT Delhi and advises and mentors various organisations on business transformation.

Ms Dhawan has vast experience in the information technology industry. Since 1982, she has held various positions including Managing Director, across HCL, IBM, Microsoft and Hewlett Packard. Her last executive assignment was as Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan for Hewlett Packard Enterprise until March 2018. She was also on the NASSCOM Executive Council from 2009 to 2017 and made significant contributions to the industry strategy and public policy frameworks. Over several years, leading business journals such as Fortune, Forbes and Business Today, have recognised her as one of the Most Powerful Women in Business.

Welcoming Ms Dhawan's appointment, Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL, said, "Neelam's deep understanding of managing complex technology businesses will prove invaluable for HUL in its ongoing journey of digital transformation. Her experience across multiple industries, such as banking and finance, telecom, manufacturing, health care and government, will allow her to offer a unique perspective and insights."

Ms Dhawan said, "HUL is a Company steeped in legacy and simultaneously at the cutting edge of business transformation. It is a privilege to join the HUL Board, and I look forward to contributing as an Independent Director."

HUL also announced the reappointment of Leo Puri as Independent Director for a period of five years, from 12 October 2023 to 11 October 2028. Mr Puri first joined the HUL Board in Oct 2018. Mr. Puri is the Chairman, of JP Morgan for South and Southeast Asia.