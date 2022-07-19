Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Unilever Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
2552.60 INR   -0.63%
2552.60 INR   -0.63%
09:14aHINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Presentation (PDF 2.13MB)
PU
09:14aHINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Results (PDF 2.48MB)
PU
08:02aUnilever's India unit beats profit estimates on home care demand
RE
Hindustan Unilever : Presentation (PDF 2.13MB)

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Hindustan Unilever Limited

JQ'22 Results : 19th July 2022

Safe harbour statement

This Release / Communication, except for the historical information, may contain statements, including the words or phrases such as 'expects, anticipates, intends, will, would, undertakes, aims, estimates, contemplates, seeks to, objective, goal, projects, should' and similar expressions or variations of these expressions or negatives of these terms indicating future performance or results, financial or otherwise, which are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are based on certain expectations, assumptions, anticipated developments and other factors which are not limited to, risk and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, market growth, intense competition and the pricing environment in the market, consumption level, ability to maintain and manage key customer relationship and

supply chain sources and those factors which may affect our ability to implement business strategies successfully, namely changes in

regulatory environments, political instability, change in international oil prices and input costs and new or changed priorities of the trade. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that the forward-looking statements made herein shall be realised. The Company, based on changes as stated above, may alter, amend, modify or make necessary corrective changes in any manner to any such forward looking statement contained herein or make written or oral forward looking statements as may be required from time to time on the basis of subsequent developments and events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Sensitivity: Public

2

Sanjiv Mehta

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

JQ'22 : Strong start to the year

Turnover Growth YoY

Underlying Volume Growth

19%

6%

Market Share

EBITDA Margin

Earnings Per Share

11%

>75%

23.2%

Business winning shares

Healthy EBITDA margin despite

YoY Growth

unprecedented inflation

As per May'22 Business winning report based on Nielsen market data (HUL relevant categories) L3M and MAT

4

Sensitivity: Public

Inflationary pressure continues

Key Commodities

100%

50%

0%

-50%

Brent

Caustic

Palm Fatty

Palm

Polyethylene

Tea

Barley

Crude

Soda

Acid Distillate

Kernel Oil

10 Year Median

10 Year Max and Min vs Median

Avg JQ'22 Market Price

Sensitivity: Public

Currency (USD/INR)

78

76

74

72

70

JQ-21SQ-21DQ-21MQ-22JQ-22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Unilever Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 565 B 7 062 M 7 062 M
Net income 2023 97 139 M 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net cash 2023 95 335 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
P/E ratio 2023 61,8x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 5 998 B 74 984 M 74 984 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
EV / Sales 2024 9,42x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 552,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ritesh Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nitin Paranjpe Non-Executive Chairman
Vibhav Sanzgiri Executive Director-Research & Development
Devopam Narendra Bajpai Secretary, Director & Executive Director-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.17%74 984
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-12.39%343 843
UNILEVER PLC-2.04%118 025
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-33.67%87 825
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.43%64 622
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.25%54 544