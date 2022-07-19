Hindustan Unilever : Presentation (PDF 2.13MB)

This Release / Communication, except for the historical information, may contain statements, including the words or phrases such as 'expects, anticipates, intends, will, would, undertakes, aims, estimates, contemplates, seeks to, objective, goal, projects, should' and similar expressions or variations of these expressions or negatives of these terms indicating future performance or results, financial or otherwise, which are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are based on certain expectations, assumptions, anticipated developments and other factors which are not limited to, risk and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, market growth, intense competition and the pricing environment in the market, consumption level, ability to maintain and manage key customer relationship and

supply chain sources and those factors which may affect our ability to implement business strategies successfully, namely changes in

regulatory environments, political instability, change in international oil prices and input costs and new or changed priorities of the trade. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that the forward-looking statements made herein shall be realised. The Company, based on changes as stated above, may alter, amend, modify or make necessary corrective changes in any manner to any such forward looking statement contained herein or make written or oral forward looking statements as may be required from time to time on the basis of subsequent developments and events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof.