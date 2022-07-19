Log in
    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
2552.60 INR   -0.63%
Hindustan Unilever : Results (PDF 2.48MB)

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
19th July, 2022

Stock Code BSE: 500696

NSE: HINDUNILVR

ISIN: INE030A01027

BSE Limited,

Corporate Relationship Department, 2nd Floor, New Trading Wing, Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir / Madam,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th July, 2022

This is further to our letter dated 6th July, 2022, intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we would like to inform you that the Board in its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.

We attach herewith a copy of the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the limited review report of the auditors. A copy of the Press Release issued in this regard is also attached herewith. We are arranging to publish these results in the newspapers as per Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations.

This is to further inform that Board of Directors in its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved appointment of Mr. Yogesh Mishra, presently Vice President, Supply Chain for Beauty & Personal Care business for South Asia as a Member of Management Committee of the Company designated as Executive Director, Supply Chain with effect from 1st September, 2022.

This is to further inform that Mr. Wilhelmus Uijen (Willem Uijen) (DIN: 08614686), presently Executive Director, Supply Chain has been elevated to a global role in Unilever, consequent to which he shall step down as Whole-time Director and Member of Management Committee of the Company with effect from 31st August, 2022. A Press Release issued in this regard is also

attached herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing the copy of the letter received from Mr. Wilhelmus Uijen for reference.

Please take the above information on record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Hindustan Unilever Limited

DEVOPAM NARENDRA BAJPAI

Digitally signed by DEVOPAM NARENDRA BAJPAI

Date: 2022.07.19 16:51:38 +05'30'

Dev Bajpai

Executive Director, Legal & Corporate Affairs

and Company Secretary

DIN : 00050516 / Membership No. F3354

Encl: as above

B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

14th Floor, Central B Wing and North C Wing,

Telephone:

+91 22 6257 1000

Nesco IT Park 4, Nesco Center,

Fax:

+91 22 6257 1010

Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East),

Mumbai - 400 063, India

Limited Review Report on unaudited standalone financial results of Hindustan Unilever Limited for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

To the Board of Directors of Hindustan Unilever Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of unaudited standalone financial results of Hindustan Unilever Limited ("the Company") for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 ("the Statement").
  2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
  4. Attention is drawn to the fact that the figures for the three months ended 31 March 2022 as reported in these unaudited standalone financial results are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full previous financial year and the published year to date figures up to the third quarter of the previous financial year. The figures up to the end of the third quarter of previous financial year had only been reviewed and not subjected to audit.

Registered Office:

B S R & Co. (a partnership firm with Registration No. BA61223) converted into B S R & Co. LLP (a

14th Floor, Central B Wing and North C Wing, Nesco IT Park 4, Nesco

Limited Liability Partnership with LLP Registration No. AAB-8181) with effect from October 14, 2013

Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400063

B S R & Co. LLP

5. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and other recognised accounting practices and policies has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm's Registration No.:101248W/W-100022

ANIRUDDHA SHREEKANT GODBOLE

Digitally signed by

ANIRUDDHA SHREEKANT GODBOLE

Date: 2022.07.19 16:31:48 +05'30'

Aniruddha Godbole

Partner

Mumbai

Membership No.: 105149

19 July 2022

UDIN:22105149ANEPXH6401

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022

(Rs in Crores)

Unaudited Results for the

Audited Results for the

quarter ended

Particulars

quarter ended

year ended

30th June

31st March

31st March

2022

2021

2022

2022

Revenue from operations

13,190

50,336

14,016

11,730

Sale of products

256

185

Other operating revenue

272

857

137

67

Other income

122

393

14,409

11,982

TOTAL INCOME

13,584

51,586

4,719

3,551

EXPENSES

4,351

15,869

Cost of materials consumed

2,930

2,223

Purchases of Stock-in-Trade

2,489

9,274

(135)

131

Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and Stock-in-

(48)

(19)

Trade

597

618

542

2,399

Employee benefits expense

26

11

Finance costs

36

98

260

244

Depreciation and amortisation expense

261

1,025

1,328

1,024

Other expenses

1,290

4,718

Advertising and promotion

1,586

1,521

Others

1,593

6,449

11,311

9,323

TOTAL EXPENSES

10,514

39,813

3,098

2,659

Profit before exceptional items and tax

3,070

11,773

(12)

(26)

Exceptional items [net credit/ (charge)]

58

(34)

3,086

2,633

Profit before tax

3,128

11,739

(760)

(540)

Tax expenses

(762)

(2,778)

Current tax

(37)

(32)

Deferred tax credit/(charge)

(39)

(143)

2,289

2,061

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (A)

2,327

8,818

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

9

2

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

36

41

Remeasurements of the net defined benefit plans

(2)

(0)

Tax on above

(9)

(10)

(7)

(0)

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

0

(1)

Fair value of debt instruments through other comprehensive income

2

0

Tax on above

0

0

31

3

Fair value of cash flow hedges through other comprehensive income

33

85

2

4

Tax on above

(3)

(0)

35

9

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD (B)

57

115

2,324

2,070

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD (A+B)

2,384

8,933

235

235

Paid up Equity Share Capital (Face value Re. 1 per share)

235

235

Other Equity

48,525

Earnings per equity share (Face value of Re. 1 each)

9.90

37.53

9.74

8.77

Basic (in Rs.)

9.74

8.77

Diluted (in Rs.)

9.90

37.53

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Unilever Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 565 B 7 062 M 7 062 M
Net income 2023 97 139 M 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net cash 2023 95 335 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
P/E ratio 2023 61,8x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 5 998 B 74 984 M 74 984 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
EV / Sales 2024 9,42x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 552,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ritesh Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nitin Paranjpe Non-Executive Chairman
Vibhav Sanzgiri Executive Director-Research & Development
Devopam Narendra Bajpai Secretary, Director & Executive Director-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.17%74 984
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-12.39%343 843
UNILEVER PLC-2.04%118 025
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-33.67%87 825
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.43%64 622
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.25%54 544