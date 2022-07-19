Hindustan Unilever : Results (PDF 2.48MB)

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th July, 2022

This is further to our letter dated 6th July, 2022, intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we would like to inform you that the Board in its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.

We attach herewith a copy of the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the limited review report of the auditors. A copy of the Press Release issued in this regard is also attached herewith. We are arranging to publish these results in the newspapers as per Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations.

This is to further inform that Board of Directors in its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved appointment of Mr. Yogesh Mishra, presently Vice President, Supply Chain for Beauty & Personal Care business for South Asia as a Member of Management Committee of the Company designated as Executive Director, Supply Chain with effect from 1st September, 2022.

This is to further inform that Mr. Wilhelmus Uijen (Willem Uijen) (DIN: 08614686), presently Executive Director, Supply Chain has been elevated to a global role in Unilever, consequent to which he shall step down as Whole-time Director and Member of Management Committee of the Company with effect from 31st August, 2022. A Press Release issued in this regard is also