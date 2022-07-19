Hindustan Unilever : Results (PDF 2.48MB)

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th July, 2022
This is further to our letter dated 6th July, 2022, intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we would like to inform you that the Board in its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.
We attach herewith a copy of the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the limited review report of the auditors. A copy of the Press Release issued in this regard is also attached herewith. We are arranging to publish these results in the newspapers as per Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations.
This is to further inform that Board of Directors in its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved appointment of Mr. Yogesh Mishra, presently Vice President, Supply Chain for Beauty & Personal Care business for South Asia as a Member of Management Committee of the Company designated as Executive Director, Supply Chain with effect from 1st September, 2022.
This is to further inform that Mr. Wilhelmus Uijen (Willem Uijen) (DIN: 08614686), presently Executive Director, Supply Chain has been elevated to a global role in Unilever, consequent to which he shall step down as Whole-time Director and Member of Management Committee of the Company with effect from 31st August, 2022. A Press Release issued in this regard is also
attached herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing the copy of the letter received from Mr. Wilhelmus Uijen for reference.
Limited Review Report on unaudited standalone financial results of Hindustan Unilever Limited for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
To the Board of Directors of Hindustan Unilever Limited
We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of unaudited standalone financial results of Hindustan Unilever Limited ("the Company") for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 ("the Statement").
This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review.
We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Attention is drawn to the fact that the figures for the three months ended 31 March 2022 as reported in these unaudited standalone financial results are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full previous financial year and the published year to date figures up to the third quarter of the previous financial year. The figures up to the end of the third quarter of previous financial year had only been reviewed and not subjected to audit.
5. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and other recognised accounting practices and policies has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022
(Rs in Crores)
Unaudited Results for the
Audited Results for the
quarter ended
Particulars
quarter ended
year ended
30th June
31st March
31st March
2022
2021
2022
2022
Revenue from operations
13,190
50,336
14,016
11,730
Sale of products
256
185
Other operating revenue
272
857
137
67
Other income
122
393
14,409
11,982
TOTAL INCOME
13,584
51,586
4,719
3,551
EXPENSES
4,351
15,869
Cost of materials consumed
2,930
2,223
Purchases of Stock-in-Trade
2,489
9,274
(135)
131
Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and Stock-in-
(48)
(19)
Trade
597
618
542
2,399
Employee benefits expense
26
11
Finance costs
36
98
260
244
Depreciation and amortisation expense
261
1,025
1,328
1,024
Other expenses
1,290
4,718
Advertising and promotion
1,586
1,521
Others
1,593
6,449
11,311
9,323
TOTAL EXPENSES
10,514
39,813
3,098
2,659
Profit before exceptional items and tax
3,070
11,773
(12)
(26)
Exceptional items [net credit/ (charge)]
58
(34)
3,086
2,633
Profit before tax
3,128
11,739
(760)
(540)
Tax expenses
(762)
(2,778)
Current tax
(37)
(32)
Deferred tax credit/(charge)
(39)
(143)
2,289
2,061
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (A)
2,327
8,818
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
9
2
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
36
41
Remeasurements of the net defined benefit plans
(2)
(0)
Tax on above
(9)
(10)
(7)
(0)
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
0
(1)
Fair value of debt instruments through other comprehensive income
2
0
Tax on above
0
0
31
3
Fair value of cash flow hedges through other comprehensive income
33
85
2
4
Tax on above
(3)
(0)
35
9
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD (B)
57
115
2,324
2,070
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD (A+B)
2,384
8,933
235
235
Paid up Equity Share Capital (Face value Re. 1 per share)
235
235
Other Equity
48,525
Earnings per equity share (Face value of Re. 1 each)
9.90
37.53
9.74
8.77
Basic (in Rs.)
9.74
8.77
Diluted (in Rs.)
9.90
37.53
