Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Unilever Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
2515.05 INR   -0.44%
02/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, pharma stocks slide
RE
02/19Hindustan Unilever to Sell Annapurna and Captain Cook Brands
MT
02/19Indian shares set for muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, geopolitical concerns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted on U.S. rate hike worries, pharma stocks slide

02/20/2023 | 12:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Monday on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.06% at 17,955.90 as of 10:40 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was higher by 0.17% at 61,116.34. The benchmarks swung between 0.4% gains and 0.3% losses during the session.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell with pharma index losing nearly 1%. Cipla, the second highest weighted stock in the pharma index,

tumbled

nearly 7%, to a near-seven-month low after the company's Pithampur unit received eight observations from the U.S. drug regulator after inspection. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Beating the weak sentiment, Hindustan Unilever rose nearly 1% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers after the FMCG major agreed to sell and divest brands in its foods business, including "Annapurna" and "Captain Cook." Bharti Airtel rose over 2% after Goldman Sachs reiterated a "buy" rating on the stock and forecast a 15% annual revenue growth rate from this fiscal year through 2025.

The ongoing concerns over the future rate hiking path in the U.S. remained an overhang after official data showed a rise in export prices in January.

"Inflation remains the number one risk to global markets although the markets do not seem to be pricing the risk adequately," said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

However, a revival in the capex cycle should aid economic recovery and contribute to the resilience of domestic equities, Gubbi added.

Indian markets are likely to trade between 17,800 and 18,300 in the near term, two analysts said, adding that lingering concerns on Fed rate hikes and the likelihood of global growth slowdown would offset a potential upsurge due to attractive valuations.

Investors await the minutes of the Fed's meeting, due on Wednesday, to assess the U.S. central bank's future rate hiking path. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday.

($1 = 82.7310 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.37% 0.6893 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -1.08% 776.45 End-of-day quote.-3.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.20347 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.74196 Delayed Quote.0.50%
CIPLA LIMITED -6.14% 962.5 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.06863 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -0.44% 2515.05 End-of-day quote.-1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012092 Delayed Quote.0.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.62397 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
NIFTY 50 0.10% 17959.4 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.52% 61002.57 Real-time Quote.0.27%
UNILEVER PLC 0.11% 4235.5 Delayed Quote.1.28%
All news about HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
02/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, pharma stock..
RE
02/19Hindustan Unilever to Sell Annapurna and Captain Cook Brands
MT
02/19Indian shares set for muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, geopolitical concerns
RE
02/16Indian Equities Close Flat After Weak Bank, Finance, Auto Stocks Wipe Gains
MT
02/16Indian consumer goods makers bet on rural recovery to lift profits
RE
02/15Indian Equities Close Higher on Wednesday; Tech Mahindra Gains 6%
MT
02/02India's FMCG industry slows on dull rural, non-food demand - NielsenIQ
RE
01/25Hindustan Unilever : DQ'22 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
01/25Indian Equities Close Lower Midweek, Weighed Down by IT, Financial Stocks
MT
01/24Unilever's dominance in India helps it raise prices, pinching rural poor
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 593 B 7 160 M 7 160 M
Net income 2023 99 299 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net cash 2023 85 332 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
P/E ratio 2023 59,9x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 5 909 B 71 398 M 71 398 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,83x
EV / Sales 2024 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 515,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ritesh Tiwari CFO, Executive Director-Finance & IT
Nitin Paranjpe Non-Executive Chairman
Vibhav Sanzgiri Executive Director-Research & Development
Devopam Narendra Bajpai Secretary, Director & Executive Director-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-1.75%71 398
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.62%330 304
UNILEVER PLC1.28%128 499
ESTEE LAUDER1.92%90 334
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.42%61 880
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT5.60%27 379