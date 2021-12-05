Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Unilever Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance

12/05/2021 | 12:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shopkeeper selling consumer goods displays Reliance's JioMart point-of-sale machine that he uses to order supplies for his store in Sangli

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance Industries, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Reuters reported last month Indian salesmen representing companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive said their sales had dropped 20-25% in the last year as mom-and-pop stores were increasingly partnering with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

Ambani's deeply discounted offerings were prompting more stores to order their digitally from his JioMart Partner app, posing an existential threat to more than 450,000 company salesmen who for decades served every corner of the vast nation by going store-to-store to take orders.

Citing the Reuters story, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation - which has 400,000 members - has written to consumer companies demanding a level playing field, saying they must get products at same prices like other big corporate distributors such as Reliance.

If the pricing-parity demand is not met, the group said in its letter, its salesmen will stop distribution of products to mom-and-pop stores, and will also not supply newly launched consumer goods if such partnerships continue beyond Jan 1.

"We have earned reputation and goodwill amongst our retailers by giving them good service for many years ... We have decided to call a 'Non-cooperation' movement," said the letter.

The group's president, Dhairyashil Patil, said the letter was sent to Reckitt, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate and 20 other consumer goods companies.

None of the three consumer companies, as well as Reliance, responded to requests for comment.

Mom-and-pop stores, or "kiranas", account for 80% of a near-$900 billion retail market in India. About 300,000 such stores in 150 cities order goods from Reliance, with the company setting a target of 10 million partner stores by 2024.

Traditional distributors have told Reuters they have been forced to cut vehicle fleet and staff as their business has been suffering because they can't match Reliance's pricing.

Jefferies in March estimated kiranas will "steadily increase the share of procurement" from Reliance "at the cost of traditional distributors". Such sales for Reliance could mushroom to $10.4 billion by 2025 from just $200 million in 2021-22, Jefferies estimates.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -1.65% 2343.1 End-of-day quote.-2.11%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.45% 6188 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -3.00% 2408.25 Delayed Quote.25.06%
UNILEVER PLC 0.18% 3879 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
All news about HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
12:18aIndian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
RE
12/03Hindustan Unilever Opts for Green Fuel Options, Elimates Usage of Coal
MT
11/30HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : SQ2021 Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate Governance
PU
11/25Indian shares recover on energy, IT boost; Reliance up 6%
RE
11/25Indian shares fall as banks, consumer sectors drag
RE
11/23HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Jefferies India CTO Summit
PU
11/22MUKESH AMBANI : India's salesmen face ruin as tycoon Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores
RE
11/18HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : How oil palm production can benefit people and planet
PU
11/12Ashu Suyash appointed Independent Director on the HUL Board
PU
11/12Hindustan Unilever Limited Appoints Ashu Suyash as Independent Director
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 512 B 6 803 M 6 803 M
Net income 2022 91 095 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net cash 2022 74 177 M 986 M 986 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,3x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 5 505 B 73 160 M 73 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 343,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ritesh Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vibhav Sanzgiri Executive Director-Research & Development
Devopam Narendra Bajpai Secretary, Director & Executive Director-Legal
Om Prakash Bhatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.11%73 160
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY7.72%362 702
UNILEVER PLC-11.84%131 320
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.22.22%120 690
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-10.22%64 705
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-5.84%58 421