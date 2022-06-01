Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Unilever Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-30
2349.65 INR   +0.04%
12:20aIndian shares inch higher as consumer stocks gain
RE
05/30NPR Finance to Sell Two Wind Turbines
MT
05/23Indian Benchmarks End Marginally Lower; JSW Steel Slumps 13%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares inch higher as consumer stocks gain

06/01/2022 | 12:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, driven by consumer stocks, while data showed that the country's economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.24% at 16,625.05 by 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.28% to 55,733.47. On Tuesday, both indexes snapped three straight sessions of gains as a rally in technology stocks paused and banking stocks fell.

On Wednesday, Tata Consumer and Hindustan Unilever rose over 1% each and were among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

After market hours on Tuesday, government data showed India's gross domestic product grew 4.1% year-on-year in January-March, below the 5.4% growth in Oct-December and growth of 8.4% in July-Sept.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks steadied although investors were jittery after eurozone inflation rose to a record high and stoked concerns about rate rises globally.[MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 0.04% 2349.65 End-of-day quote.-0.43%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -0.77% 1026 Delayed Quote.19.26%
NIFTY 50 -0.19% 16553.45 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
SENSEX 30 -0.64% 55566.41 Real-time Quote.-4.61%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. -1.15% 850.4 Delayed Quote.5.04%
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED 1.28% 759.75 End-of-day quote.2.19%
UNILEVER PLC 8.80% 3803 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
Financials
Sales 2023 564 B 7 269 M 7 269 M
Net income 2023 97 228 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
Net cash 2023 84 518 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
P/E ratio 2023 56,7x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 5 521 B 71 120 M 71 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,63x
EV / Sales 2024 8,71x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 37,9%
