Indian shares start week higher on tech, metal boost

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit one-week
highs on Monday, as investors snapped up beaten-down information
technology and metal stocks, while a bounce in global equities
also aided broader investor sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.81% at 16,180, as of
0509 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76% to
54,192.08. Both the indexes hit their highest since July 11,
after recording their first weekly loss in four on Friday.
The Nifty IT index, which is down more than 30%
this year, gained 3.3%.
The metals index, which has fallen over 28% in
the last two months, rose 1.7%. Industrial metal prices gained
on Chinese regulators' latest efforts to avert a potential
crisis in the country's real estate market, which consumes a
vast amount of metals.
"It could be a relief rally due to the oversold positions in
both IT and metals. Globally also cues are conducive, as the
U.S. consumer data was on the positive side," said Ajit Mishra,
vice-president, research, Religare Broking.
U.S. economic data released on Friday surprised to the
upside, with stronger-than-expected retail sales, an uptick in
consumer sentiment, lower inflation expectations and cooling
import prices.
Asian shares inched higher following a bounce on Wall Street
at the end of last week.
In Mumbai, Bharat Electronics rose 4.2% on
quarterly profit jump, while Den Network dropped 4.4%
after reporting a slump in June-quarter profit.
HDFC Bank dropped 1.3% after India's largest
private lender missed quarterly profit estimates.
Indian markets will also be focusing on big earnings from
heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank
, Hindustan Unilever, Wirpo this
week.
