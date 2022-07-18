Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Unilever Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
2568.75 INR   +2.87%
01:30aIndian shares start week higher on tech, metal boost
RE
07/13Indian Indices Close Lower Midweek; IndusInd Bank Slumps 3%
MT
07/07Can You Trademark Translations?
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares start week higher on tech, metal boost

07/18/2022 | 01:30am EDT
BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit one-week highs on Monday, as investors snapped up beaten-down information technology and metal stocks, while a bounce in global equities also aided broader investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.81% at 16,180, as of 0509 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.76% to 54,192.08. Both the indexes hit their highest since July 11, after recording their first weekly loss in four on Friday.

The Nifty IT index, which is down more than 30% this year, gained 3.3%.

The metals index, which has fallen over 28% in the last two months, rose 1.7%. Industrial metal prices gained on Chinese regulators' latest efforts to avert a potential crisis in the country's real estate market, which consumes a vast amount of metals.

"It could be a relief rally due to the oversold positions in both IT and metals. Globally also cues are conducive, as the U.S. consumer data was on the positive side," said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking.

U.S. economic data released on Friday surprised to the upside, with stronger-than-expected retail sales, an uptick in consumer sentiment, lower inflation expectations and cooling import prices.

Asian shares inched higher following a bounce on Wall Street at the end of last week.

In Mumbai, Bharat Electronics rose 4.2% on quarterly profit jump, while Den Network dropped 4.4% after reporting a slump in June-quarter profit.

HDFC Bank dropped 1.3% after India's largest private lender missed quarterly profit estimates.

Indian markets will also be focusing on big earnings from heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank , Hindustan Unilever, Wirpo this week. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED 3.41% 245.45 End-of-day quote.16.94%
DEN NETWORKS LIMITED -3.96% 32.7 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -1.06% 1347.7 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED 2.87% 2568.75 End-of-day quote.8.86%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 1.36% 761.45 Delayed Quote.1.49%
NIFTY 50 1.01% 16208.45 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
NIFTY IT -0.15% 27314.3 Delayed Quote.-31.57%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.07% 2402 Delayed Quote.1.42%
SENSEX BSE30 0.65% 53760.78 Real-time Quote.-7.71%
UNILEVER PLC 0.62% 3904 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
WIPRO LIMITED -1.93% 393.85 End-of-day quote.-44.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 565 B 7 085 M 7 085 M
Net income 2023 97 139 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net cash 2023 95 335 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
P/E ratio 2023 62,2x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 6 036 B 75 700 M 75 700 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
EV / Sales 2024 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Unilever Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 568,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ritesh Tiwari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nitin Paranjpe Non-Executive Chairman
Vibhav Sanzgiri Executive Director-Research & Development
Devopam Narendra Bajpai Secretary, Director & Executive Director-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.86%75 700
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.32%348 066
UNILEVER PLC-1.05%118 147
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-33.67%87 743
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.43%65 485
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC1.29%54 537