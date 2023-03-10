Advanced search
    500696   INE030A01027

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

(500696)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
2459.75 INR   -1.01%
05:05aUnilever's Indian unit names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO
RE
04:49aHindustan Unilever Names New CEO
MT
02/20INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted on U.S. rate hike worries, pharma stocks slide
RE
Unilever's Indian unit names Rohit Jawa as MD, CEO

03/10/2023 | 05:05am EST
A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian consumer goods conglomerate Hindustan Unilever Ltd named Rohit Jawa as its managing director and chief executive officer on Friday, succeeding Sanjiv Mehta, who is retiring after spending nearly 10 years at the company's helm.

Jawa, currently chief of transformation for Unilever, will take charge as MD and CEO from June 27, Unilever's Indian unit said in an exchange filing.

The 56-year-old, who joined Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee in 1988, takes over the maker of Dove soaps and Sunsilk shampoos at a time when consumer companies are facing inflationary challenges that have hurt their margins.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies - particularly those that make personal care products - have struggled to pull in sales from cash-strapped rural consumers, worst affected by the COVID pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war-led inflation.

Growth in India's FMCG industry slowed in the quarter ended December 2022 sequentially as rural shoppers spent less on items such as washing powder and shampoo, according to market intelligence firm NielsenIQ.

Last year, Unilever had said the United States, India and China were three of its key growth markets, underlining plans to grow in India amid rising use of the internet in the country and the economy's expansion.

HUL recently hiked royalty and central services fees it pays its majority owner Unilever to 3.45% of its turnover over three years from 2.65% earlier.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -1.01% 2459.75 End-of-day quote.-3.91%
UNILEVER PLC -0.81% 4080.5 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.14% 75.95 Delayed Quote.5.59%
Financials
Sales 2023 592 B 7 211 M 7 211 M
Net income 2023 99 447 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net cash 2023 85 332 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2023 58,5x
Yield 2023 1,52%
Capitalization 5 779 B 70 449 M 70 449 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,63x
EV / Sales 2024 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 37,9%
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Soshil Mehta Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ritesh Tiwari CFO, Executive Director-Finance & IT
Nitin Paranjpe Non-Executive Chairman
Vibhav Sanzgiri Executive Director-Research & Development
Devopam Narendra Bajpai Secretary, Director & Executive Director-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.91%70 449
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.89%324 571
UNILEVER PLC-1.67%123 613
ESTEE LAUDER-1.87%88 762
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.67%59 754
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT4.20%26 744