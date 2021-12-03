Log in
    500188   INE267A01025

HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED

(500188)
Hindustan Zinc : ESG Profile

12/03/2021 | 12:22pm EST
ESG Churchgate Partners

Disclaimer

Hindustan Zinc Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 290 B 3 855 M 3 855 M
Net income 2022 106 B 1 404 M 1 404 M
Net cash 2022 162 B 2 157 M 2 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 1 468 B 19 512 M 19 533 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 5,54%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arun Misra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sandeep Modi Chief Financial Officer
Kiran Agarwal Chairman
Rajendra Pandwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Anjani Kumar Agrawal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED45.46%18 792
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.42.58%54 480
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-4.49%45 553
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-9.87%45 372
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD75.16%25 569
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.123.22%19 525