Hindustan Zinc : Forest CDP 2021-2022

Hindustan Zinc CDP Forests Questionnaire 2022 Friday, August 19, 2022 Welcome to your CDP Forests Questionnaire 2022 F0. Introduction F0.1 (F0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization. Hindustan Zinc is one of the world's largest integrated producers of zinc and are among the leading global lead and silver producers. We are one of the lowest-cost producers in the world and are well placed to serve the growing demand of Asian countries. We are a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited which owns a 64.9% stake in the Company while the Government of India retains a 29.5% stake. We are listed on the NSE and BSE. Our core business comprises mining and smelting of zinc and lead along with captive power generation. We have a metal production capacity of over one million tonnes per annum with our key lead-zinc mines in Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd; and key modern smelting complexes in Chanderia and Dariba, all in the state of Rajasthan in India. We are focused on operational excellence and long-term sustainability on the back of our high-quality assets, long mine life of over 25 years, and low-cost base. As of March 2022, we have reserves and resources of 447.9 Mt and mineral capacity of 1.2 Mt (per annum), our exploration program is integral to our growth and future expansions. Successful exploration and subsequent development of mineral assets underline our mission and business strategy. We are renowned globally for the high-purity refined metals that we supply. Marketed under various brand names, our product line also includes LME- registered Special High Grade (SHG) zinc and lead. Our business entails mines, smelters, and refineries. Our operations are now becoming increasingly digitalized and we are automating processes to reduce the level of human intervention. Ours is a transformational business, fuelled by data-drivendecision-making and a holistic approach to value creation. Our constant focus is on making our operations safer, utilizing our natural resources prudently, and enhancing our sustainability quotient constantly. We have total power capacity of 860.09 MW including 505.5 MW from Captive Power Plant. Rest 354.59 MW is from our environment-friendly power generation which includes 273.5 MW of wind energy, 40.42 MW of Solar power, and 40.67 MW from waste heat generation. Solar power projects have

Hindustan Zinc CDP Forests Questionnaire 2022 Friday, August 19, 2022 been installed on waste dumping yards, tailing dams, Jarosite ponds, and wasteland, and this land can't be used for any other purpose. We have saved valuable land this has showcased our commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment. As a responsible mining company it is our prime responsibility to comply with biodiversity regulations at local, national and international level, and also ensure good practice in biodiversity management according to international voluntary standards such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Protecting and enhancing biodiversity is also an integral part of HZL's commitment to sustainable development. We have a separate policy on Biodiversity and we stay committed to prevent risk on biodiversity throughout our business. To comply the policy, we have taken following initiative: Biodiversity assessment study has been conducted at all locations and all units are having biodiversity management plan (BMP).

Developed a nursery for endangered species of Rajasthan at RAM and Kayad.

Developed a Peacock Conservation Park at Kayad Mine

Artificial Bird Nesting & feeding platforms across all HZL units

Development of butterfly garden at PMP and CLZS .

Development of peacock garden at township of HO, Udaipur

Biodiversity Park at RD Mines Key Initiatives undertaken by HZL during FY 2021-22: JAROFIX YARD RESTORATION AT CHANDERIYA LEAD ZINC SMELTER: In collaboration with TERI (The Energy and research Institute) CLZS team has used mycorrhiza technology for the restoration of exhausted Jarofix Yard. The technology is a symbiotic association between a plant and a fungus, where the plant provides food for the fungus and the fungus draws nutrients from the soil and add to improvement of cultivation processes, rejuvenation of fertile soils and reclamation of wasteland into productive land in a sustainable manner

MIYAWAKI AFFORESTATION: One Acre (0.4 hectares) area in Debari colony developed through this technique, with nearly 50 types of native species and 8,000 plantations.

One Acre (0.4 hectares) area in Debari colony developed through this technique, with nearly 50 types of native species and 8,000 plantations. Engagement with International Union for Conservation of Nature : HZL has undertaken a 3-year engagement with the IUCN for development of a Biodiversity Management Plan for achieving no net loss approach.

Furthermore, to enhance focus on sustainability and ESG, separate Sustainability & ESG Committee was formed at the Board level. To drive our Biodiversity Goal 2025 'Protect and Enhance Biodiversity throughout the Life Cycle' , we have also established Biodiversity Community under Executive Sustainability Committee. The Community manages all the biodiversity conservation-related risks. F0.2 (F0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Hindustan Zinc CDP Forests Questionnaire 2022 Friday, August 19, 2022 Start Date End Date Reporting year April 1, 2021 March 31, 2022 F0.3 (F0.3) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response. INR F-MM0.7/F-CO0.7 (F-MM0.7/F-CO0.7) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for which biodiversity-related issues are being reported? Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised F-MM0.8/F-CO0.8 (F-MM0.8/F-CO0.8) Within your reporting boundary, are there any geographical areas, business units or mining projects excluded from your disclosure? Yes F-MM0.8a/F-CO0.8a (F-MM0.8a/F-CO0.8a) Please report your exclusions and describe their potential for biodiversity-related risk. Exclusion Description of Potential for biodiversity- Please explain exclusion related risk Other, please Marketing Offices No potential We have excluded marketing offices where biodiversity-related risks is very minimal specify and they do not have a direct association with an operation. Marketing Offices

Hindustan Zinc CDP Forests Questionnaire 2022 Friday, August 19, 2022 F9 Current state F-MM9.1/F-CO9.1 (F-MM9.1/F-CO9.1) Provide details on the mining projects covered by this disclosure, by specifying your project(s) type, location and mining method(s) used. Mining project ID Project 1 Name Rampura Agucha Mine Share (%) 100 Country/Area India Latitude 25.5 Longitude 74.74 Project stage Production Mining method Underground