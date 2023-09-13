Hindustan Zinc CDP Forests Questionnaire 2023 Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Welcome to your CDP Forests Questionnaire 2023 F0. Introduction F0.1 (F0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization. Hindustan Zinc is one of the largest integrated zinc producers globally, and we also hold a prominent position in lead and silver production on a global scale. Our reputation is bolstered by our status as one of the world's most cost-effective producers, positioning us well to meet the burgeoning demand in Asian nations. We function as a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, with a 64.9% ownership stake held by the company, while the Government of India retains a 29.5% stake. Our listings can be found on both the NSE and BSE. Our core operations involve zinc and lead mining, smelting, and power generation. With a metal production capacity exceeding one million tonnes per year, our key mines in Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd, along with modern smelting facilities in Chanderia and Dariba (all in Rajasthan, India), are central to our capabilities. We prioritize operational excellence, sustainability, and cost-efficiency, backed by top-tier assets and over 25 years of mine lifespan. In the past year, Hindustan Zinc achieved significant milestones, including surpassing one million tonnes in refined metal production. Mined metal production increased by 4% to reach 1,062 kt, while refined metal production reached an all-time high of 1,032 kt, marking a remarkable 7% year-on-year growth. Our commitment to exploration drives our growth and future expansions. Successful exploration and development align with our mission and business strategy. We are globally recognized for supplying highly pure refined metals, including LME-registered Special High Grade (SHG) zinc and lead, under various brand names. Our operations span mines, smelters, and refineries. Our collective power capacity stands at 860.09 MW, which encompasses 505.5 MW from our Captive Power Plant. The remaining 354.59 MW is derived from environmentally friendly power generation methods, encompassing 273.5 MW from wind energy, 40.42 MW from solar power, and 40.67 MW from waste heat generation. Our solar power projects are situated on previously unused sites such as waste dumping yards, Jarosite ponds, Jarofix yard and wasteland, serving as a testament to our commitment to positive environmental impact. As a responsible mining entity, adhering to biodiversity regulations on local, national, and international levels is of utmost importance. Furthermore, we are committed to upholding robust practices in biodiversity management in accordance with esteemed international voluntary standards, such as those set forth by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and sectoral 1

Hindustan Zinc CDP Forests Questionnaire 2023 Wednesday, September 13, 2023 guidelines on sustainable mining recommended by International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM). Preserving and augmenting biodiversity forms an essential element of HZL's dedication to sustainable progress. A distinct Biodiversity policy underscores our unwavering resolve to avert risks to biodiversity across all our operations. In alignment with this policy, we have embarked on the following endeavors aligned with our biodiversity policy https://www.hzlindia.com/wp-content/uploads/Biodiversity-Policy-2.pdf: Biodiversity assessment study has been conducted at all locations and all units are having biodiversity management plan (BMP).

Developed a nursery for endangered species of Rajasthan at RAM and Kayad.

Developed a Peacock Conservation Park at Kayad Mine

Artificial Bird Nesting & feeding across all HZL units

Development of butterfly garden at PMP

Development of peacock & herbal bank at township of HO, Udaipur

Hindustan Zinc Nurturing Biodiversity with Miyawaki Plantation at DSC, CLZS and ZSD

Biodiversity Park at RDC

Three Years engagement with IUCN for reassessment of Biodiversity risk

Restoration of Jarofix yard at Chanderiya Lead Zinc smelter using Michorizza technology.

Restoration of Waste dump at Rampura Agucha Mines

Medicinal garden at KM, RDC and ZSD

Implementation of wildlife conservation plan at CLZS, RDC and ZM Moreover, in order to intensify our focus on sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations, a distinct committee known as the Sustainability & ESG Committee has been instituted at the Board level. This committee assumes the responsibility of formulating a comprehensive Sustainability Strategy, outlining long-term objectives and targets. Our actions are aligned with Biodiversity Goal 2025 which aims to Protect and enhance biodiversity throughout the life cycle by adopting a mitigation hierarchy framework to achieve a state of 'No Net Loss'. We have also established a Biodiversity Community as part of the Executive Sustainability Committee. This dedicated community oversees all matters pertaining to biodiversity conservation-related risks. F0.2 (F0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data. Start Date End Date Reporting year April 1, 2022 March 31, 2023 F0.3 (F0.3) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response. INR 2

Hindustan Zinc CDP Forests Questionnaire 2023 Wednesday, September 13, 2023 F-MM0.9/F-CO0.9 (F-MM0.9/F-CO0.9) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for which biodiversity-related issues are being reported? Companies, entities or groups over which operational control is exercised F-MM0.10/F-CO0.10 (F-MM0.10/F-CO0.10) Within your reporting boundary, are there any geographical areas, business units or mining projects excluded from your disclosure? Yes F-MM0.10a/F-CO0.10a (F-MM0.10a/F-CO0.10a) Please report your exclusions and describe their potential for biodiversity-related risk. Exclusion Description of Potential for Please explain exclusion biodiversity- related risk Other, please Marketing No potential We have omitted marketing offices from specify Offices consideration due to their negligible Marketing biodiversity-related risks and lack of direct Offices involvement in operational activities. F9 Current state F-MM9.1/F-CO9.1 (F-MM9.1/F-CO9.1) Provide details on the mining projects covered by this disclosure, by specifying your project(s) type, location and mining method(s) used. Mining project ID Project 1 Name Rampura Agucha Mine Share (%) 100 Country/Area India Latitude 3

Hindustan Zinc CDP Forests Questionnaire 2023 Wednesday, September 13, 2023 25.5 Longitude 74.74 Project stage Production Mining method Underground Raw material(s) Zinc Lead Year extraction started/is planned to start 1991 Year of closure 2040 Description of project Rampura Agucha Mine (RAM) is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001 and SA-8000 certified underground zinc and lead mine. Located in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan state, RAM is the largest and richest, lead-zinc deposit in the country and among the world's largest with 70.0 Mt of ore reserves and resources (R&R) with in situ average grade of 11.2% zinc and 1.3% lead on an exclusive basis as on end of FY 2022-23. The Rampura Agucha Mine (RAM) progressed on its performance trajectory, growing in terms of both ore and mined metal production. During FY 2022-23, total ore produced was 4.79 MT which includes 0.48MT Zinc and 0.000049 MT lead. In FY 2022-23, RAM has received the following awards: a. Rampura Agucha and Zawar mines received the GreenCo rating of silver b. Rampura Agucha rescue team won 1st prize in the First Aid Competition consecutively for the 5th time organised in the 36th mine safety week under the DGMS Ajmer regions Mining project ID Project 2 Name Rajpura Dariba Mine Share (%) 100 Country/Area India 4