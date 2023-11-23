This is the 4 th consecutive win towards excellence in reporting

Udaipur, 21st November - Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in Zinc, Lead, and Silver business, has been recognized for the 4th consecutive time at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP). Hindustan Zinc's fourth Integrated Annual Report showcasing the theme of 'Achieving More Milestones Chasing New Horizons' bagged a gold award for excellence within the report's competition class and has been ranked among top 3 Indian integrated reports at LACP Spotlight Award. The company's journey for excellence has also enabled it to be recognized among the very best judged entries with a score of 98 out of 100 and amongst the Top 100 Communication Materials worldwide.

After the historic year of many milestones, FY 2022-23 steered towards new horizons and landmark of achievements that Hindustan Zinc witnessed with record 1 million tonne metal production. The report showcases every aspect of the company's strategic approach and futuristic vision for sustainability-driven operations, and the inclusive social & environmental growth of its business. The report captures the buoyancy of this spirit mapped by many such game-changing moments, which has inspired the company's progress giving each of its stakeholders, a whole lot of horizons and milestones to achieve and celebrate throughout the year. It showcases the optimism with which the company is progressing on its journey focussed on innovation, investment, efficiencies, diversification, integration, growth and value creation.

LACP Spotlight Awards aims to facilitate discussion on best-in-class practices observed in the communications domain and recognizing those who demonstrate exemplary communications capabilities. Hindustan Zinc won top scores across the evaluation parameters of overall narrative, overall visual design, creativity, message clarity and perceived relevance. The company's win is among an elite group of the who's who of global Fortune companies at LACP.

Links: Hindustan Zinc's Award Winning FY23 Annual Report

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in Zinc-Lead and Silver business is world's 2nd largest integrated Zinc producer and 5th largest Silver producer. The company governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India with its headquarters at Udaipur along with Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes spread across the state of Rajasthan.

Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting-up wind power plants. The company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally 3rd in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in 2022 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive company and is the only Indian company to be recognized at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 winning two prestigious awards for 'Industry Leadership Award - Base, Precious & Specialty Metals' Award and 'Corporate Social Responsibility' Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as - 'Great Place to Work 2023', 'Company with Great Managers 2022' by People Business and the 'People-first HR Excellence Award'.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working towards transforming lives of 1.7 million people in 237 villages in the states of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India.

