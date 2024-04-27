Hindustan Zinc Limited received an order from Office of the Special Commissioner, Large Taxpayer Unit, West Bengal. The Company has received an Order from the Office of the Special Commissioner, West Bengal confirming demand of Penalty of INR 20,000 along with Tax demand and applicable Interest on account of demand of GST under Reverse Charge pertaining to the period April 2018 to March 2019. Order No.

ZD190424005235O dated April 03, 2024 received by the Company on April 26, 2024. Impact on financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity, quantifiable in monetary terms to the extent possible: Considering the merits of the case, the Company intends to file appeal before the Appellate Authority within time-limit prescribed under the GST Law. The company is hopeful of a favorable outcome thereof and does not expect the said Order to have any material financial impact on the Company.