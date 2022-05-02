Hindustan Zinc : Signs MoU with SANDVIK to Introduce BEVs in Underground Mining

In the first phase of the partnership, Hindustan Zinc will deploy Sandvik battery electric TH550B trucks and LH518B loader machines in underground mining operations

These vehicles will help to significantly reduce carbon emissions

Udaipur, 29th April: In a pioneering move to decarbonise Indian Mining, Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sandvik AB to introduce battery powered loaders and trucks in underground mining. Taking a step closer to achieving carbon neutrality, Hindustan Zinc India's only and among world's leading integrated zinc-lead-silver producer, is set to introduce Sandvik's battery electric TH550B trucks and LH518B loaders in their underground mines to reduce carbon emissions and make mine operations more environmentally friendly. The company recently added to its fleet of electric vehicles, including electric scooters for security staff, passenger EVs at locations, underground service EV for mines and electric forklifts for transportation of goods. All these vehicles are in addition to the MoUs that Hindustan Zinc has already signed with Epiroc Rock Drills AB and Normet Group Oy to introduce BEVs in underground mining operations.

Hindustan Zinc is a pioneer in the use of transformational and environment friendly mining technology. By reiterating its commitment to environmental solutions, this partnership emphasises Hindustan Zinc's focus on driving the green economy. It will aid Hindustan Zinc in achieving its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of zero noise pollution, zero harm to the environment, and zero carbon emissions. Industrial activities all over the world are rapidly moving toward long-term partnerships that bring business efficiency and expertise. To be successful, any partnership must share the same values, and both Hindustan Zinc and Sandvik share the values of safety, sustainability, innovation, and technology while expanding their operations.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr Arun Misra, CEO, of Hindustan Zinc said "Smart, Safe, and Sustainable operations has been a motto for us at Hindustan Zinc, and we believe that it is our responsibility as a leader to be catalysts for change in the adoption of sustainability-driven business solutions. We have been investing in the development of processes that are well designed to incorporate sustainable aspects as well in day-to-day business decision-making. This partnership with Sandvik bring us one step closer to our goal of carbon neutrality."

Sustainability across operations is part of the core business philosophy at Hindustan Zinc. As a COP 26 Business Leader, the company has been consistently adopting innovative solutions and smart technology for responsible mining. The company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 for its initiatives towards tackling climate change.

"Aligned with our expansion strategy for battery-electric vehicles, meaning a global reach in 2023, I'm delighted to sign this agreement with Hindustan Zinc to deliver the first battery fleet in India." Said Henrik Ager, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. "This is a testament to both the pioneering ambitions of Hindustan Zinc and the technological maturity of Sandvik BEV products."

Manojit Haldar, Managing Director Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India commented, "Sandvik is committed to partner with all its mining customers and drive the agenda of sustainability and decarbonisation of their mining operations. Our line of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) include large-sized haulage equipment and drills for underground mining operations. Through our engineering and innovations, our battery electric vehicle (BEVs) have carbon-neutral drive trains where these equipment eliminate diesel emissions. This is a huge step towards sustainable mining. We are very proud and happy to be associated with our long-time partners, Hindustan Zinc.

During the first phase of the partnership, Hindustan Zinc will deploy two different categories of Sandvik BEV machines - TH550B truck and LH518B loader in underground mining operations.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its Headquarter at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index & S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and a Bronze Medal winner at the S&P Global Sustainability Awards.

