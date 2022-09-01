Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Hindustan Zinc Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500188   INE267A01025

HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED

(500188)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
285.40 INR   +0.25%
09:21aHINDUSTAN ZINC : TCFD Report 2021-22
PU
08/20HINDUSTAN ZINC : Forest CDP 2021-2022
PU
08/08Hindustan Zinc Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2022
CI
Hindustan Zinc : TCFD Report 2021-22

09/01/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD')

Report 2022

List of

Abbreviations

AIPA

Apex Committee for Implementation of Paris Agreement

CAPEX

Capital expenditure

CLZS

Chanderia Lead Zinc Smelter

CoD

Committee of Directors

CPCB

Central Pollution Control Board

DSC

Dariba Smelting Complex

DZS

Debari Zinc Smelter

ELT

Executive Leadership Team

FCR

Forum on Corporate Responsibility

FSB

Financial Stability Board

GHG

Greenhouse gas

HZL

Hindustan Zinc Limited

IIRC

International Integrated Reporting Council

IPCC

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

KM

Kayad Mine

KPIs

Key Performance Indicators

NDCs

Nationally Determined Contributions

OPEX

Operating expense

RAM

Rampura Agucha Mines

RCP

Representative Concentration Pathway

RDM

Rajpura Dariba Mines

REC

Renewable Energy Certificate

RPO

Renewable Purchase Obligations

SBTi

Science-Based Targets Initiative

SEBI

Securities and Exchange Board of India

SPCB

State Pollution Control Board

SKM

Sindesar Khurd Mines

TCFD

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

ZM

Zawar Mines

Our

Highlights

Commitments and Targets

  • Committed for Net Zero emission by 2050 in line with Business Ambition for 1.5 C campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
  • Sustainability goals 2025 - 0.5 Mn tCO2e savings in our operations from base year 2017 by 2025
  • Sustainability goals 2025 - 5 times Water positive company & achieve 25% reduction in freshwater consumption by 2025
  • Approved science-based targets to reduce absolute emission -
    -- Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 14% by FY 2027
    -- Scope 3 GHG emissions by 20% by FY 2027 from 2017 base year

Actions

  • 200 MW RE RTC power agreement by 2022
  • MoUs with global OEMs to introduce battery-powered equipment and vehicles in underground mining
  • Implemented decarbonisation initiatives including Turbine revamping, biomass utilization, EV, waste heat recovery boiler, cell house efficiency improvement.
  • All Units are certified to ISO: 50001 Energy
    Management System
  • Saved 1309885.7 GJ of energy and 148388.4 tons of CO2e
  • 4.16% decrease in GHG intensity - from 5.15 MT to 4.97 MT per Ton of Metal

Budget allocation

Governance

  • Committed to invest US$ 1 billion over the next five years in our climate change initiatives
  • Invested INR 3070 million for Environmental conservation activities in FY22
  • Internal carbon price of $14 / tCO2e
  • Unique 3 tier governance structure
  • Formation of new sustainability and ESG committee at board level
  • Dedicated Community for Energy and Carbon Management

CEO

STATEMENT

TO OUR STAKEHOLDERS,

Hindustan Zinc is pleased to provide our second report aligned to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The report is aimed at fostering future dialogue and action towards climate change mitigation plans, besides providing insights into the Company's resilience to climate- related risks & opportunities as we transition to a clean energy future.

The greatest risk currently facing humanity is thought to be the climate change and extreme weather trends, which are recognised as major risks faced by companies. Businesses across the areas have been disrupted as a

result of the intricacy of the climate change. As a mining company that focuses primarily on the extraction of metals, we are fully aware that the effects of our operations

on the local environment and communities are considerable. We are making strides to address the climate catastrophe because we believe it is the right thing to do for our stakeholders and our own business.

I would like to share here that we have decided to undertake a long-term captive renewable power development plan - up to a capacity of 200 MW - in furtherance of our net-zero goal. The move is in line with our strategic purpose of reducing dependence on thermal power

by scaling up our renewable energy to cover 50% of our energy requirement by 2030 and reduce the GHG emissions from our operations. During FY 2021- 22, we also signed an MoU with CDP science-based incubator programme for setting targets for our SBTi aligned net-zero commitment. Additionally, we inked two key MoUs with global OEMs to introduce battery- powered equipment and vehicles in underground mining to achieve our aim of inducting electric and battery-operated equipment against equipment that goes

for replacement five years from now. We have already launched passenger EVs to reduce our carbon footprint. We are also working on plans to charge our

electric fleet using our own solar power thus completing the end-to- end environment-friendly cycle. We are also committed to invest US$ 1 billion over the next five years in our climate change initiatives, which will further enhance our ESG value proposition.

Since joining TCFD in February 2021, our company has continued to support the Paris Agreement. In an effort to lessen the impact and inform our stakeholders about our disclosure procedures for financial risks related to climate change, we released our first TCFD report in August 2021. The report provided a comprehensive understanding of our approach to the identification, measurement, management, monitoring, and reporting of opportunities and risks related

to climate change, and our second report included analysis for each impact and transition risk in accordance with IEA steps and NDCs. Our activities, in our opinion, will help with climate risk mitigation and adaptation since we are eager to contribute to the creation of a long-term sustainable future for our stakeholder.

As part of our financial planning, we have also determined some capital and operating spending requirements for each site. We will routinely update climate risks since we recognise that the information and understanding about the climate are unsure and need to be

updated.

We have structured this report in accordance with the guidelines and advice of the TCFD in order to continue enabling high-value stakeholder engagement while providing relevant information that is decisive. We hope that this report helps to foster future action towards climate change mitigation, promote important dialogue, and expand opportunities for collaboration with our stakeholders and communities, as we explore the best strategies to address climate change and transition to a clean energy future. I am pleased to deliver our second TCFD report.

Arun Misra

CEO & Wholetime Director, HZL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Zinc Limited published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 13:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
