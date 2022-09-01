Hindustan Zinc : TCFD Report 2021-22

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD')
Report 2022
List of
Abbreviations
AIPA
Apex Committee for Implementation of Paris Agreement
CAPEX
Capital expenditure
CLZS
Chanderia Lead Zinc Smelter
CoD
Committee of Directors
CPCB
Central Pollution Control Board
DSC
Dariba Smelting Complex
DZS
Debari Zinc Smelter
ELT
Executive Leadership Team
FCR
Forum on Corporate Responsibility
FSB
Financial Stability Board
GHG
Greenhouse gas
HZL
Hindustan Zinc Limited
IIRC
International Integrated Reporting Council
IPCC
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
KM
Kayad Mine
KPIs
Key Performance Indicators
NDCs
Nationally Determined Contributions
OPEX
Operating expense
RAM
Rampura Agucha Mines
RCP
Representative Concentration Pathway
RDM
Rajpura Dariba Mines
REC
Renewable Energy Certificate
RPO
Renewable Purchase Obligations
SBTi
Science-Based Targets Initiative
SEBI
Securities and Exchange Board of India
SPCB
State Pollution Control Board
SKM
Sindesar Khurd Mines
TCFD
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
ZM
Zawar Mines
Our
Highlights
Commitments and Targets
Committed for Net Zero emission by 2050 in line with Business Ambition for 1.5 C campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
Sustainability goals 2025 - 0.5 Mn tCO2e savings in our operations from base year 2017 by 2025
Sustainability goals 2025 - 5 times Water positive company & achieve 25% reduction in freshwater consumption by 2025
Approved science-based targets to reduce absolute emission -
-- Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 14% by FY 2027
-- Scope 3 GHG emissions by 20% by FY 2027 from 2017 base year
Actions
200 MW RE RTC power agreement by 2022
MoUs with global OEMs to introduce battery-powered equipment and vehicles in underground mining
Implemented decarbonisation initiatives including Turbine revamping, biomass utilization, EV, waste heat recovery boiler, cell house efficiency improvement.
All Units are certified to ISO: 50001 Energy
Management System
Saved 1309885.7 GJ of energy and 148388.4 tons of CO2e
4.16% decrease in GHG intensity - from 5.15 MT to 4.97 MT per Ton of Metal
Budget allocation
Governance
Committed to invest US$ 1 billion over the next five years in our climate change initiatives
Invested INR 3070 million for Environmental conservation activities in FY22
Internal carbon price of $14 / tCO2e
Unique 3 tier governance structure
Formation of new sustainability and ESG committee at board level
Dedicated Community for Energy and Carbon Management
CEO
STATEMENT
TO OUR STAKEHOLDERS,
Hindustan Zinc is pleased to provide our second report aligned to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The report is aimed at fostering future dialogue and action towards climate change mitigation plans, besides providing insights into the Company's resilience to climate- related risks & opportunities as we transition to a clean energy future.
The greatest risk currently facing humanity is thought to be the climate change and extreme weather trends, which are recognised as major risks faced by companies. Businesses across the areas have been disrupted as a
result of the intricacy of the climate change. As a mining company that focuses primarily on the extraction of metals, we are fully aware that the effects of our operations
on the local environment and communities are considerable. We are making strides to address the climate catastrophe because we believe it is the right thing to do for our stakeholders and our own business.
I would like to share here that we have decided to undertake a long-term captive renewable power development plan - up to a capacity of 200 MW - in furtherance of our net-zero goal. The move is in line with our strategic purpose of reducing dependence on thermal power
by scaling up our renewable energy to cover 50% of our energy requirement by 2030 and reduce the GHG emissions from our operations. During FY 2021- 22, we also signed an MoU with CDP science-based incubator programme for setting targets for our SBTi aligned net-zero commitment. Additionally, we inked two key MoUs with global OEMs to introduce battery- powered equipment and vehicles in underground mining to achieve our aim of inducting electric and battery-operated equipment against equipment that goes
for replacement five years from now. We have already launched passenger EVs to reduce our carbon footprint. We are also working on plans to charge our
electric fleet using our own solar power thus completing the end-to- end environment-friendly cycle. We are also committed to invest US$ 1 billion over the next five years in our climate change initiatives, which will further enhance our ESG value proposition.
Since joining TCFD in February 2021, our company has continued to support the Paris Agreement. In an effort to lessen the impact and inform our stakeholders about our disclosure procedures for financial risks related to climate change, we released our first TCFD report in August 2021. The report provided a comprehensive understanding of our approach to the identification, measurement, management, monitoring, and reporting of opportunities and risks related
to climate change, and our second report included analysis for each impact and transition risk in accordance with IEA steps and NDCs. Our activities, in our opinion, will help with climate risk mitigation and adaptation since we are eager to contribute to the creation of a long-term sustainable future for our stakeholder.
As part of our financial planning, we have also determined some capital and operating spending requirements for each site. We will routinely update climate risks since we recognise that the information and understanding about the climate are unsure and need to be
updated.
We have structured this report in accordance with the guidelines and advice of the TCFD in order to continue enabling high-value stakeholder engagement while providing relevant information that is decisive. We hope that this report helps to foster future action towards climate change mitigation, promote important dialogue, and expand opportunities for collaboration with our stakeholders and communities, as we explore the best strategies to address climate change and transition to a clean energy future. I am pleased to deliver our second TCFD report.
Arun Misra
CEO & Wholetime Director, HZL
