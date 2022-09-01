Hindustan Zinc : TCFD Report 2021-22

TO OUR STAKEHOLDERS, Hindustan Zinc is pleased to provide our second report aligned to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The report is aimed at fostering future dialogue and action towards climate change mitigation plans, besides providing insights into the Company's resilience to climate- related risks & opportunities as we transition to a clean energy future. The greatest risk currently facing humanity is thought to be the climate change and extreme weather trends, which are recognised as major risks faced by companies. Businesses across the areas have been disrupted as a

result of the intricacy of the climate change. As a mining company that focuses primarily on the extraction of metals, we are fully aware that the effects of our operations on the local environment and communities are considerable. We are making strides to address the climate catastrophe because we believe it is the right thing to do for our stakeholders and our own business. I would like to share here that we have decided to undertake a long-term captive renewable power development plan - up to a capacity of 200 MW - in furtherance of our net-zero goal. The move is in line with our strategic purpose of reducing dependence on thermal power