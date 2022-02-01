Hindustan Zinc : Wins the Prestigious 16th CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2021

The award was presented to Hindustan Zinc for 'Outstanding Accomplishment in Corporate Excellence and Dariba smelter recognized for Excellence in Environment Management '

The shortlisted companies are evaluated using around 250 indicators that cover 15 distinct elements of sustainability.

Udaipur, 31st January: The nation's largest producer of zinc, lead, and silver, Hindustan Zinc was presented with the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award on Monday. The company received the award for 'Outstanding Accomplishment in Corporate Excellence and Dariba smelter received the award for excellence in Environment management'. The company was presented the award in a virtual event in the presence of the Chief Guest, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, MP, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge); Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation

The CII-ITC Sustainability Awards aim to recognise and reward excellence in companies that are working towards making their operations more sustainable and inclusive. The awards, which are based on the EFQM Excellence Framework, are for companies that seamlessly aim to make sustainability their business. The evaluation is based on around 250 indicators that encompass 15 different elements of sustainability. The examination has been expanded to encompass elements such as Business Ethics, Employee Development, Human Rights, and Biodiversity. This is one of the country's most coveted awards in the field of corporate sustainable development.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, said, "It is a great honour for Hindustan Zinc to get these accolades. To establish a sustainable future in a zero-harm environment, we are committed to adopt the internationally acclaimed approach of the triple bottom line in integrating People, Planet, and Prosperity. We've set 'Sustainability Goals' for FY2025 to reinforce our natural capital and promote sustainable performance. We are striving to reduce GHG emissions, become 5 times water positive, enhance inclusivity & diversity, and enable inclusive growth of the communities in which we operate with these clearly stated objectives."

This award is a recognition of Hindustan Zinc's continued efforts towards integrating sustainability as business agenda and for its outstanding achievements and commitment to shaping a future that is more sustainable and inclusive. For the third year in a row, Hindustan Zinc has been ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region in the metal and mining sector, and fifth globally in the metal and mining sector, according to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

The company's unwavering focus on the 3S - Safety, Sustainability, and Smart Mining - enabled it to achieve unparalleled results in terms of volume and profitability. The company has embarked on an ambitious sustainability journey, led by its Sustainability Goals 2025, driven by its vision of 'ZERO HARM, ZERO DISCHARGE, ZERO WASTE.' These Sustainability Goals were developed by the company as an action agenda for accomplishing its overarching long-term goal of creating positive impacts across the value chain.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its Headquarter at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and also has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index and has scored 'A' rating by CDP for climate change.

Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as - 'Great Place to Work 2021', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and the People First HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 500,000 people in 184 core villages of Rajasthan and 5 in Uttarakhand. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 77% of growing Zinc market in India.