Hindustan Zinc : ensures continuity of learning & mock exam preparation for board examinees under Shiksha Sambal Programme

Company conducted Winter Camps for students pursuing Science, English and Mathematics (SEM)

More than 1600 students under Shiksha Sambal program were benefitted during the camps in the districts of Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, and Udaipur

Students were trained for board exams through mock model papers and deck practices

Udaipur, 5th January 2023: Quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities is fundamental to build a progressive & developed nation. Hindustan Zinc through Shiksha Sambal initiative as part of its community development programme is ensuring improvement of the students' conceptual knowledge and is helping them perform better in their board exams. Recently, the company conducted Winter Camps across 66 government schools around its business locations for the students of classes 10 and 12.

Over 1600 students from five districts of Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, and Udaipur were benefited through this 10-day camps where they studied Science, Math, and English for a week in preparation for the board exam. Further, the focus was on building strong conceptual foundation among the students using innovative and engaging techniques with activities such as group learning, model papers and worksheets etc. The students were provided with mock papers to prepare for the board examination and to understand and analyse their performance before the final exams. 65 volunteers from renowned colleges and 15 resourceful students of Vidya Bhavan Education Reference centre taught these students and regularly monitored the sessions.

The Shiksha sambal programme was established with the objective to improve the students' conceptual knowledge and help them perform better in their board exams. A pilot programme using the fellowship model was implemented during the session. This helped students in grades 6 to 8 with their language (Hindi and English) and Math skills.

Hindustan Zinc regularly organizes such camps in Summers and during Diwali break with the vision to help students improve their personal and academic learnings and outcomes. Since 2008, the company has positively impacted more than 7,000 students every year through Shiksha Sambal programme and aided in improving their results in board exams and academic outcomes.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally 3rd in S&P Global Corporate Responsibility Assessment in 2022 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company and is the only Indian company to be recognized at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 and has won the two prestigious awards for 'Industry Leadership Award - Base, Precious and Specialty Metals' Award and 'Corporate Social Responsibility' Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as - 'Great Place to Work 2022', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 1.4 million people in 234 villages 184 in Rajasthan, 34 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates.